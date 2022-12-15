Here's Why King Charles May Not Strip Harry & Meghan Of Titles Over Explosive Documentary

Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive documentary that hit Netflix and poured the Royal Family’s secrets out in the open, King Charles is unlikely to deprive the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles, according to royal insiders. “Stripping their title is not something the king would likely ever consider… mostly because it would be too petty and punitive,” a Royal Family expert told Page Six on the condition of anonymity. “It would only lead to the Sussexes claiming that it was a retaliatory action and proof they were never wanted in the royal family,” the expert added.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were awarded honorary titles on the day of their wedding (May 19, 2018) by Queen Elizabeth II. The duo, who has been estranged from Britain’s Royal family, recently dropped a show on Netflix to share their ordeal and the unhappy life they led inside Buckingham Palace.

Several critics have urged that King Charles should strip their titles following the show’s release. “Given that the Sussexes called the show simply ‘Harry & Meghan,’ they should take it upon themselves to stop using their titles. They’re sending mixed messages otherwise. Do they want to be normal, albeit extremely powerful people — or do they want to live in the shadows of their former royal lives?” a royal watcher wondered.

Harry and Meghan's documentary garners sharp criticism from Brits

While it is highly unlikely that the Sussexes could get stripped of their titles, Markle would still end up gaining the title of Princess Harry as per royal protocol, which says that only those women born into the royal family can use their names along with the Princess title. On the other hand, women who marry a prince of the Royal Family will gain the title of Princess along with the name of their husband.

The documentary hasn’t sat right with many Britons, who have also urged the pair to not attend King Charles' coronation ceremony in May next year. “They make money out of selling their family down the river. I think it should be made clear that the British people do not want them there,” Tory veteran David Mellor said, adding that people in the UK “would be perfectly entitled to boo if the couple did turn up. They are a sad pair and there is no hope for them on their current course,” the Daily Mail reported.