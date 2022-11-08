Here's Why UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Is Said To Have Rushed Out Of COP27 Meet

At COP27, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak garnered attention with his dramatic exit on Tuesday. In the video widely doing the rounds on social media, Sunak can be seen getting up abruptly and rushing out of the room with his aides, in the middle of the launch of the forest partnership in the 2022 edition of the United Nations Climate Change Conference. Many, thereafter, pondered upon the question - what may have prompted the UK Prime Minister to exit?

While there has been no official statement from London, British outlet The Sun seemed to have an answer. Harry Cole, the Political Editor of the tabloid, citing sources in 10, Downing Street, said that it was 'no biggie' but a late decision to 'meet with Germans and South Africans'.

Downing Street sources insist this was no biggie but a late decision to meet with with Germans and South Africans. Despite the imagery... https://t.co/WWI3Bk45BE — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) November 7, 2022

Pertinently, earlier, there was news that Sunak will not be taking part in the conference taking place in Egypt due to 'other pressing commitments'. The UK was to be represented by other senior ministers, as well as by COP26 President Alok Sharma, at the climate summit in Sharm El Sheik.

Scores of Presidents, along with thousands of diplomats, climate negotiators, business leaders, activists and journalists have descended on the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh to take part in discussions and negotiations slated to go through on November 18.

Faced with a growing energy crisis, record greenhouse gas concentrations, and increasing extreme weather events, COP27 will hold discussions seeking renewed solidarity between countries, to deliver on the landmark Paris Agreement, for people and the planet.