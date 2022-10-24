Historic | How Indian-origin Rishi Sunak Defeated All Odds To Become UK's PM

Years ago, Rishi Sunak entered Britain’s political landscape as a junior minister, uncertain of how far he would get. Today, he stands at the forefront to become the United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, ready to pull out the country from the shackles of political uncertainty and a shaky economy.

On Monday, Sunak, with 140+ high-profile Tory MPs backing him up, succeeded Liz Truss, who was once his rival. His victory came shortly after fellow contender Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the Tory leadership race. The 42-year-old’s road to becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom was filled with twists and bumps along the way.

Here, we take a look at his political trajectory and ultimately, his meteoric rise.

Sunak was born to parents who relocated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s. What sparked the need to serve the public in him was the profession of his parents. According to CNN, his father was a local doctor, while his mother ran a pharmacy. Sunak entered the political sphere in 2014, when he defeated Wendy Morton after being selected as the Conservative candidate for Richmond. Later, in the following year’s general election, he was elected as MP for the constituency with a majority of 19,550 votes.

However, Sunak’s steep rise began mainly in 2019, when he was appointed to the post of chief secretary to the Treasury by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The next day, he joined the Privy Council as a member. From 2020 to 2022, Sunak served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer amid a growing pandemic that inevitably came with economic crises. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he installed measures worth £400 billion to boost the economy, including business loans and a furlough scheme.

However, Sunak decided to join the wave of resignations in the Parliament and conclude his term as chancellor by resigning on July 5, 2022, as sexual harassment allegations against MP Chris Pincher began to surface. Nonetheless, Sunak quickly made his comeback within days by competing against Liz Truss in the Prime Minister race. He avered that his campaign will focus on rebuilding the economy, restoring trust, and reuniting the country.

Truss, however, won the election, which appeared to be the end of Sunak’s goal of becoming the PM. However, as fate would have it, Sunak went on to succeed her after Truss resigned within 45 days of her tenure.