Hitachi Quits £20 Billion UK Nuclear Power Plant Project After Funding Agreement Fail

Japanese conglomerate Hitachi Ltd. has withdrawn from the £20 billion nuclear power plant project in Wales after it failed to reach a funding agreement with the United Kingdom government. Isle of Anglesey council said that the company has confirmed in writing that it is withdrawing from the project. The work on the Wylfa Newydd project was suspended in January 2019 due to the absence of a clear funding package.

Read: UN Nuclear Watchdog To Inspect Iran's Second Site Following IAEA Chief Grossi's Last Visit

Hitachi withdraws from £20 billion nuclear power plant

Horizon Nuclear Power, a British company that was bought by Hitachi in 2012 said in a statement that it will be ceasing its activities to develop projects at Wylfa Newydd on Anglesey and at Oldbury on Severn in South Gloucestershire. "I understand this announcement will be disappointing for our many supporters who had hoped to see our project through to completion and I would personally like to thank you for your support throughout our time on this project," Chief Executive of HNP Duncan Hawthorne said.

Read: Skyfall: Russia's Nuclear-powered Missile Could Fly Around The Globe, To Launch By 2025

The scrapping of the project has come as a setback for the British government's goal of reaching a net-zero carbon economy by 2050. This has also come as a blow for thousands of workers who expected jobs during the construction phase of the project, particularly at a time when the United Kingdom is reeling with an economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read: Trump Denies Reports Of Leaking Classified Info On Nuclear Weapons, Claims 'nobody Knows'

The two nuclear plants were supposed to come adjacent to the site of the old Wylfa Nuclear Power Station, which was decommissioned in 2015 after operating for 44 years. The building of the new nuclear power plant near the site has faced repeated protests from the local anti-nuclear groups of Isle of Anglesey, who mainly oppose the use the nuclear power.

Read: India, Russia Discuss Partnership In Nuclear And Space Sectors, Agree To UNSC Cooperation

(Image Credit: Horizon Nuclear Power/Website)

