Holi 2023: Festival Of Colours Celebrated In Ireland's Capital Dublin

Linda Doyle, who is the provost and president of Trinity College in Dublin, celebrated the festival of colors, Holi with the students on college premises. As Holi is on March 8, the celebrations have already begun in Ireland's Trinity College.

Taking to Twitter, Doyle wrote: "There was a fantastic atmosphere in Front Square this afternoon for the Trinity Indian Society’s Holi celebration! #HappyHoli #Holi2023." Her tweet has an attached video in which one can see the president of Trinity College celebrating Holi with the students. The video showed Doyle playing Holi with her students. The students were also seen wishing her a happy Holi. The video also showed several other students celebrating Holi on the campus.

Holi 2023 celebrations in Ireland

Apart from Trinity College, the University of Limerick in Ireland is also celebrating Holi. Holi is a Hindu festival which would not only be celebrated all over India but also abroad. The festival is known for celebrating spring, love, and new life. Some families perform religious ceremonies while many celebrate culture by dancing, singing, and throwing powdered paint and coloured water. Holi signals the commencement of spring which celebrates the victory of the god Vishnu over the demon king Hiranyakashipu in Hindu mythology.