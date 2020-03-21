The Debate
UK: Homeowners Given 'mortgage Holiday', But No Such Provision For Renters

UK News

The UK recently announced a host of new measures that are aimed at relieving stress on the economy but did not unveil any provision for renters.

The United Kingdom recently announced a host of new measures that are aimed at relieving stress on businesses due to the Coronavirus epidemic. On top of that, homeowners were also told that they would be given a three-month “mortgage holiday”. But what seems to be missing in these new measures is that there were no provisions announced for renters.

No 'renter's holiday'

While many of these new measures were welcomed by the people, there was no mention of any provision for renters. Many people believed that it was unfair to award a 'mortgage holiday to homeowners but not implement a similar scheme for people who rent their accommodations. These people took to social media, take a look at what they had to say below.

Read: Boris Johnson Seeks Antibody Tests To Contain Coronavirus Spread In UK

Read: Marcus Smart Coronavirus Update: Celtics Star Urges People To Take Its Impact Seriously

According to reports, when asked about this in Parliament Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his government will soon be introducing legislation to make sure that no one is evicted as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic. Reports also stated that Kate Henderson of the National Housing Federation confirmed that tenants that have been affected by the virus and as a result fall behind on their payments will not be evicted from their apartments.

Read: Himachal Pradesh Administration Sends Back Over 35 Tourists Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Coronavirus: Couple, Guests Take Preventive Measures During Wedding, See Pics

