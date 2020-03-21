UK: Homeowners Given 'mortgage Holiday', But No Such Provision For Renters

The United Kingdom recently announced a host of new measures that are aimed at relieving stress on businesses due to the Coronavirus epidemic. On top of that, homeowners were also told that they would be given a three-month “mortgage holiday”. But what seems to be missing in these new measures is that there were no provisions announced for renters.

No 'renter's holiday'

While many of these new measures were welcomed by the people, there was no mention of any provision for renters. Many people believed that it was unfair to award a 'mortgage holiday to homeowners but not implement a similar scheme for people who rent their accommodations. These people took to social media, take a look at what they had to say below.

Read: Boris Johnson Seeks Antibody Tests To Contain Coronavirus Spread In UK

Read: Marcus Smart Coronavirus Update: Celtics Star Urges People To Take Its Impact Seriously

@mrjamesob if you get a chance to speak to one of those minister bods. Can you please ask them, if my landlord gets a mortgage holiday, should I automatically get a rent holiday? I can see moody landlords taking a holiday and still collecting rent from struggling tenants. — WAYNEMAKER (@waynelynch) March 18, 2020

While mortgage holidays are welcome, there was a very notable lack of any action to protect renters in Rishi Sunak’s statement. More than a quarter of Londoners rent from a private landlord. They deserve protection during this crisis — Tom Copley (@tomcopley) March 17, 2020

Where is a rent holiday alongside the 3-month mortgage holiday? This Government package is full of holes and the poorest, lowest waged, most insecure are falling through them — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) March 17, 2020

According to reports, when asked about this in Parliament Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that his government will soon be introducing legislation to make sure that no one is evicted as a result of the Coronavirus epidemic. Reports also stated that Kate Henderson of the National Housing Federation confirmed that tenants that have been affected by the virus and as a result fall behind on their payments will not be evicted from their apartments.

.@BorisJohnson just said he would legislate to end no-fault evictions of tenants, presumably for at least as long as the #COVID2019. This really matters, many would say — Robert Peston (@Peston) March 18, 2020

Read: Himachal Pradesh Administration Sends Back Over 35 Tourists Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Coronavirus: Couple, Guests Take Preventive Measures During Wedding, See Pics