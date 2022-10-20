How Did Liz Truss' Contentious 'mini-budget' Plan Affect UK's People? All You Must Know

Liz Truss stepped down as the prime minister of the United Kingdom on October 20 after facing immense pressure from members of her party. While the resignation occurred on Thursday, signs of the turmoil were observed long before. Truss’ downfall can be credited to September’s mini-budget, which created a tumultuous situation in the UK. It sparked controversies, crashed the country’s currency, shook financial markets, and resulted in the firing of the finance minister and one of her closest allies, Kwasi Kwarteng.

The mini-budget, which was unveiled by Kwarteng on September 23, consisted of £45 billion of unfunded tax cuts, the biggest cuts since 1972, as per The Guardian. Kwarteng went a step further, and announced that he would slash the basic rate of income tax a year before it was expected, in order to get rid of the top rate.

The government declared help for the public in terms of energy bills, along with the announcements of the numerous tax cuts. This suggested that government borrowing could rise a lot more than expected, at an unfavourable time of high inflation. The plan was followed by the pound nosediving to its lowest level in decades, and a hike in the cost of the UK government borrowing and mortgage rates.

The devastating impact of the mini-budget plan

The plan put families at a major disadvantage. According to the Resolution Foundation thinktank, over five million families in the UK could experience a rise in annual mortgage payments of £5,100 between 2022 and the end of 2024. However, after the sacking of Kwarteng, Jeremy Hunt took over and made a swift U-turn on the mini-budget, three weeks after it was introduced. This raised concerns over Truss’ decision-making skills, and ultimately, her authority.

Earlier this week, Truss, in a conversation with the BBC, apologised for the budget plan. “I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made. I wanted to act to help people with their energy bills to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast. I put in place a new chancellor with a new strategy to restore economic stability,” she said.

Image: AP