How Liz Truss' Brief Stint As UK PM Unfolded From Political Rise To A Massive Fall

Liz Truss' era unfolded with a parody of cheese and pork and concluded, as she turned in her resignation admitting to "many mistakes made" during her governance, in rotting lettuce on Thursday. Truss's tenure witnessed a curtain-down with grandees of the Conservative Party during a midday meeting, but her fate was sealed by the Tories three weeks ago.

"I am a fighter, not a quitter," the former British Foreign Affairs Secretary defiantly told the Commons as she stepped into the role of her ousted predecessor the then premier, Boris Johnson. Just 44 days in 10 Downing Street, after sacking her Chancellor, taking the U-turns on her fiscal policies, and losing her home secretary—Truss, on Thursday, called it quits—after her brief stint as UK Prime Minister marred with the tumultuous political upheaval, wavering economic policies, and roiling financial markets.

“I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss, 47, said outside her 10 Downing Street office on Thursday, as she resigned from the position of Prime Minister.

Shortest-serving leader in British history; going from 'bad to worse..'

When she took an oath to the premiership, the now outgoing British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, promised to “ride out the storm” and save the country from the looming economic crisis. She had promised to tackle the soaring energy prices that she blamed on Russia's war, improving the UK’s energy security and fixing the National Health Service. But the shortest-serving prime minister in UK's history barrelled from grim to awful in delivering these outcomes and shattered Britain's global pragmatic imagery.

As the revolt and discord among Liz Truss’ Conservative Party surged, considerably, it was the British investors who pushed the PM out of office in midst of the cost-of-living crisis and a looming recession. Here are some of the glaring failures of Liz Truss' premiership since Johnson's exit over a series of ethics scandals.

Bond yields surge at 'fastest rate'

UK government bond yields surged at the fastest rate on record globally due to Liz Truss's controversial fiscal policies. UK's borrowing costs surged at a record high, upending the mortgage market. Bank of England was forced to make three successive interventions to rescue the pension funds as the medium-term borrowing costs leapt far higher than that of Greece and Italy, EU nations known for riskier financial bets.

Disastrous ‘mini-budget’

Liz Truss implemented a sweeping budget plan, the 'mini budget' unveiled on September 23 to extricate the UK from recession. It came with the biggest tax cuts in 50 years that her government planned to fund with higher borrowing. Truss had little clarity on where her administration planned to pay for these slashings. Generally, these tax cuts are audited by the Office for Budget Responsibility but Truss Chancellor Kwarteng argued that there was no time for such as an audit. During the tumultuous six weeks as the prime minister, Truss' budget-busting proposal sent the interest rates soaring, leading to higher budget deficits, and Bank of England rate hikes.

Pound sterling at lowest; Truss fires Chancellor

British Pound Sterling hit an all-time low against the US dollar as it depreciated to $1.03 as Truss remained defiant about her plan of slashing taxes amid fears of a global recession. Truss took some desperate measures such as firing her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and bringing on board Jeremy Hunt to reverse the government's so-called mini-budget full of unfunded tax cuts led to a financial meltdown that bruised the UK's economy.

Truss' allies walk out on her

While Truss's financial policies degraded Britain’s reputation with investors, some of her key allies walked out on her alleging bullying and harassment. British Home Secretary Suella Braverman announced her departure from Truss’ Cabinet, claiming that she was “bullied” during a parliamentary vote by the Truss's led administration. Braverman resigned as the Home Secretary over the uninformed use of her personal email address that she went on to claim was in violation of the British ministerial rules. She also covertly criticised Truss in the letter addressed to her announcing her resignation.