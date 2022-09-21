How Long Will We Allow Hinduphobia's Spread?: Threats In UK, Introspection Call In India

Communal clashes in the United Kingdom that were so far confined to Leicester heightened with skirmishes being witnessed also in Birmingham on Wednesday. A mob comprising 200 masked people circled Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre located on Spon Lane in Smethwick town in West Midlands after a call for peaceful protest was made on social media against the already-postponed event of Sadhvi Ritambhara.

One of the protesters even issued a threat in a now-viral video, saying, "This is a message from Birmingham to the BJP and RSS Hindutva supporters. You are not welcome in Birmingham. You are not welcome in Leicester. You are not welcomed anywhere in the UK. None of your speakers, none of your hate speakers, are allowed to organize this b**lsh*t. We are now here outside the Mandir. It is a peaceful protest of more than 200 people. We just want to let you know if you come down, we are all gonna be here for you. Even the speaker cancelled look how many turned up.”

'Hindus enriched UK in positive manner, now facing violence'

'It is surprising,' said Ratan Sharda in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. The author said, "The Indian government and the Indian media took 10-15 days to see that there was actually something going on against the Hindus in the United Kingdom. Hindus being one of the most obedient people in the UK, who have enriched the country in a very positive manner, are facing the brunt of the violence."

The writer of the 'Secrets of RSS' opined that the Indo-Pak cricket match was just 'an excuse', and the violence was 'not sudden but premediated'. Claiming that protesters from far off were called both in the case of Leicester and Birmingham, he said, "For how long will we allow this Hinduphobia being spread by people?"

BJP spokesperson RP Singh called the situation 'concerning'. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Singh said, "The protesters are trying to rampage the temples, and other establishments, which are hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. I am hopeful that the government in the UK will take cognizance of this and will ensure that the real culprits are booked and taken to task."

Though the Indian High Commission in London is yet to issue a statement in connection with the Birmingham incident, a few days back, the envoy strongly condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community and the vandalising of a Hindu temple in Leicester. "We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement from the Indian High Commission read.