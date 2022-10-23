How Rich Is Rishi Sunak? Check Out The UK Prime Minister Candidate's Net Worth

Rishi Sunak, on Sunday, announced that he was willing to enter the race of becoming the United Kingdom’s prime minister and the Conservative Party head. With this, several personal questions about the 42-year-old have begun to arise, one of them being- What is Sunak’s net worth?

Sunak, apart from being known as former UK PM Liz Truss’ contender, is also widely known for his wealth. Earlier this year, the politician secured the number 22 spot on the Sunday Times rankings of the richest 1,000 people in Britain, Express UK reported. Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy possess £730 million fortune, according to the list.

However, after becoming the first key politician to be featured on the list, Sunak became the target of criticism from the public and fellow politicians, given his former post of Chancellor of the Exchequer. According to The Sun, Sunak has also topped MP rich lists due to his opulent former career in banking. His base salary as an MP is £79,468. The publication also said that Sunak reportedly owns at least four properties and his Kensington residence is believed to be about £7 million.

Sunak’s wealth can be credited to his former career as a banker for Goldman Sachs, and his wife Akshata Murthy, who owns a stake in IT giant Infosys and is the daughter of the company’s founder. Despite the riches, Sunak exudes a humble demeanour, and has said that his wealth does not affect how he connects with the general public.

“As a Conservative is I believe in hard work and aspiration and that’s my story and if I’m prime minister then I’ll be making the case for that with vigour,” he said earlier in July. “I don’t judge people by their bank accounts, I judge them by their character and I think people can judge me by my actions over the past couple of years,” Sunak added.

Rishi Sunak confirms that he will be contesting to replace Liz Truss

On Sunday, Sunak entered the UK PM race by confirming his participation. “I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems. To lead our Party and country forward towards the next General Election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto. There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” he vowed.