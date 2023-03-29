Humza Yousaf Sworn In As Scotland’s First Minister Amid SNP's Squabble

Humza Yousaf has sworn in as Scotland's first minister. His swearing-in ceremony was held at the Court Session in Edinburgh, where he assumed the office title of First Minister and Keeper of the Scottish Seal. Yousaf won a leadership contest to replace Nicola Sturgeon, who served as the country's first minister for more than eight years in the role.

Notably, Yousaf has become the country's youngest leader and the first person from a minority ethnic background to be appointed to the position.

Humza Yousaf has served as Scotland's health secretary previously. His selection as the country's first minister laid bare deep divisions within the party. The SNP, which has been a dominant force in Scottish politics during the tenure of Yousaf's predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon, appointed Yousaf as Scotland's next first minister following a nominal vote on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old health secretary won after gaining 52.1 per cent vote from SNP members leaving behind Finance Secretary Kate Forbes who received 47.9 per cent and third candidate former community Safety Minister Ash Regan who was eliminated from the race in the first voting round.