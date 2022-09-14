With the demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the future of the private staff, who has been serving Prince Charles for ages, is now in the dark. According to a report by The Guardian, dozens of Clarence House staff have been given notice of their redundancy after the Queen left for the heavenly abode on September 8, Thursday. The crucial step was taken as the offices of newly appointed King Charles and the Queen Consort moved to Buckingham Palace. As per media reports, nearly 100 private staff have been employed at the King’s former official residence.

The employees who have received the notification for their layoff have been providing service to the Royal Family for ages. They have been told they could lose their jobs as the Royal Family is working round the clock for the smooth elevation of the King to the throne. Among those who received the notification were: private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and household staff. The UK-based publication reported that the staff received notice during the thanksgiving service for the Queen at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday. "Everybody is absolutely livid, including private secretaries and the senior team. All the staff have been working late every night since Thursday, to be met with this. People were visibly shaken by it," a source told The Guardian.

No longer be needed, reads the letter

The official concerned with the development said that the staff were considering that they would be merged or transferred to King's new place and said they were not in the condition to narrate the "stunning" situation. Besides, the source said it was expected that some of the staff will serve the King as they have not received any official notification from Sir Clive Alderton, the King’s top aide. "The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household … The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down. It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed," Alderton wrote to the staff.

Notably, the Queen, who was a symbol of stability in a turbulent era that saw the decline of the British empire and disarray in her own family, died after 70 years on the throne on September 8. She was 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," Buckingham Palace announced on social media. Prince Charles, 73, who served and dedicated his life to his "beloved mother", Queen Elizabeth II until she left for her heavenly abode, became the successor immediately on the same day.

