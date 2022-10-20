‘Hurt Physically & Mentally,' Says Protester After Brutal Assault At China Consulate In UK

Bob Chan, the protester who was dragged to the grounds of the Chinese consulate in the UK and beaten up by staffers on October 16, recently shared his ordeal at a news conference. He revealed that he was not attempting to enter the compound during the pro-democracy protest, and had sustained multiple injuries that required hospital care.

Chan, who belongs to Hong Kong, spoke at the conference which was organised by several British MPs, BBC reported. Describing being beaten up by the unidentified men, Chan said that they were trying to take down banners and placards at the protest.

"I then found myself being dragged into the grounds of the consulate. I held on to the gates where I was kicked and punched, I could not hold on for long," he said. "I was eventually pulled onto the ground of the consulate. I felt punches and kicks from several men. Other protesters were trying to get me out of this situation, but to no avail,” he added.

"The attack only stopped when a man who turned out to be a uniformed officer from the Greater Manchester Police pulled me outside the gates. Let me say it again so I am clear: I was dragged into the consulate, I did not attempt to enter the consulate,” the protester clarified.

Chan’s statement comes after China accused him of trying to enter the consulate in Manchester illegally. At a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin had said that “disturbing elements”, including the male protester, had “entered the compound illegally.”

'Barbaric' incident leaves Bob Chan worried for his family

Chan, at the conference, also revealed that the incident has left him fearing for his family members who reside in Hong Kong. "It was barbaric. I am very concerned for my safety and I have nightmares about how my loved ones might be treated. I am shocked because I never thought something like this could happen in the UK. I still believe the UK is a place where free speech and protest are basic human rights,” he said, adding that “no amount of violence or diplomatic pressure will change that. I am hurt physically and mentally.”

On October 16, several protesters, most of whom were from Hong Kong, gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Manchester, United Kingdom, to protest against Chinese President Xi Jinping and voice their demands for a democratic and liberated Hong Kong. The demonstration took place on Sunday, October 16, the same day when the ruling Communist Party congress began in Beijing, China.

Image: Twiiter/@mcwluke/AP