Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of a British-Iranian relief worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, ended his hunger strike outside Britain's Foreign Office after 21 days on Saturday, November 13. Ratcliffe had been camping outside Britain's Foreign Office, protesting his wife's detention in Iran and demanding the UK administration make efforts to free Nazanin.

As per the Associated Press, after Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe lost her current appeal in Iran last month, Richard launched his protest calling for her release.

“We probably hoped we’d get a breakthrough doing this. We haven’t yet,” Richard said. Stepped out from his temporary camp he added, “I didn’t want to go out in an ambulance. I want to walk out with my head held high.”

Ratcliffe informed that throughout the night he had continuous aches in his feet and that a conversation with a doctor convinced him to call off the hunger strike. He stated that he intended to visit a hospital to get examined and that he hoped to be able to eat anything thereafter. On Friday night, he even spoke with his wife over the telephone, who pleaded with him to consider stopping his hunger strike. Ratcliffe claimed that his only goal is to get Nazanin home and to have a family with their daughter Gabriella, The Guardian reported.

Nazanin served 5 years in Iranian prison

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was accused of planning the overthrow of Iran's regime and served five years in prison. She was apprehended at Tehran's airport in April 2016. Nazanin along with her supporters, and human rights organisations, have denied these allegations completely. Zaghari-Ratcliffe worked for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the news agency's humanitarian arm, and was apprehended when she was travelling home to Britain after visiting her family in Iran.

As per AP, she was sentenced to another year in jail in May for participating in a demonstration outside the Iranian Embassy in London in 2009 and was accused of distributing "propaganda against the system." In the month of October, an appeals court affirmed the judgment, which contains a one-year travel restriction, preventing her from leaving Iran until 2023.

It should be mentioned here that her husband, Richard looked downcast after meeting British Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Thursday, following talks with Iranian officials in London.

(Image: AP)