Hyderabad: UK Government Awards Social Activist For Feeding 1,500 People Everyday

Syed Osman Azhar Maqsusi, a hunger activist from Hyderabad was recently awarded the prestigious Commonwealth Points of Light award, marking a proud moment for thousands of Indians. The 41-year-old was honoured for his pathbreaking ‘Hunger has no religion’ initiative, through which he feeds around 1,500 people every day. Presented by the British government, the award recognises outstanding individuals from the British Commonwealth countries who are making a change in their communities.

In the aftermath, Maqsusi said, “I thank the British Deputy High Commission of Hyderabad from the bottom of my heart for choosing me for a ‘Commonwealth Points of Light Award’. I am extremely delighted that the British Deputy High Commission have honoured me with this award, this will give me more motivation and strength to help poor people”.

Maqsusi, who dubbed the award as a “great honour” began his campaign in 2011 after he saw a frail old hungry woman. Realising that there must be many like her, the Hyderabad resident commenced his hunger drive. He started the ‘Hunger has no religion’ initiative in his neighbourhood with his wife cooking food for the destitute for 4 to 5 months.

'Do roti'

He then scaled up his initiative and began serving near Gandhi Hospital, located in the vicinity of his home. He expanded his drive further, taking it to other South Indian cities including Bengaluru, Raichur, Cuttack, Goalpara amongst others. He also began the ‘Do roti campaign’ asking people to carry two chapatis extra when they step out of their homes and give it to the hunger-stricken. During the COVID pandemic, he distributed food parcels to people living in poverty and opened several distribution counters across Hyderabad to ensure no one goes hungry.

“Azhar’s contribution to society is incredible and has meant the difference between a meal or no meal for millions. There are many similar missions of selfless sacrifice and service, some emerging as a result of the pandemic, but the powerful ‘Hunger has no Religion’ has run for 8 years, reaching the most vulnerable and delivering a powerful underlying message to all,” the Points of Light website quoted Mr Fleming as saying.

Congratulations @azhar_maqsusi for being conferred with the Commonwealth Point of Light Award for your exceptional voluntary service through #HungerHasNoReligion campaign.



Read his inspiring story 👉 https://t.co/hpIj5xFyG4 pic.twitter.com/LEOfdwMgh7 — UK in Hyderabad🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinHyderabad) July 2, 2021

Over a period of 10 years, he feed an average of 1500 people per day in Hyderabad.



Azhar also started the ‘Do Roti’ (meaning two roti bread) campaign, encouraging citizens in #Hyderabad to carry extra food when they leave their homes to give to those in need. — UK in Hyderabad🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinHyderabad) July 2, 2021

Image: UKinHyderabad/Twitter/NitinGarg/Unsplash