'I Agree He's Not Off To A Great Start': Larry The Cat 'addresses' Queries On Rishi Sunak

In a hilarious image shared on Twitter, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office can be seen addressing the citizens through a podium just like any UK PM would.

Larry the Cat and Rishi Sunak

Image: AP/RISHISUNAK-FACEBOOK


Larry the Cat, who has been a resident of the infamous 10 Downing Street residence during the terms of several UK PMs, has come into the limelight and made everyone laugh once again.

In a hilarious image shared on Twitter, the Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office can be seen addressing the citizens through a podium just like any UK PM would. "I live here permanently, politicians are temporary residents," the tweet shared on his official handle read.

Larry tweets again! 

Larry the Cat was brought to 10 Downing Street 11 years ago. His appointment at 10 Downing Street began on February 15, 2011, after TV cameras spotted a rat outside the entrance. The UK Cabinet, under David Cameron, rescued the cat from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and officially appointed him as Chief Mouser, according to the U.K. government website. Since then, Larry the Cat has garnered a significant fan following.

The Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, who is known for making 'witty remarks' on the current happenings in British politics on Twitter, has now answered some of the questions asked by his admirers. Now that Indian-origin Rishi Sunak has taken charge as the new Prime Minister of the UK, Larry the Cat has clarified that he is 'not his cat.'

"No I'm not “Rishi Sunak's cat", the Twitter handle of the Chief Mouser wrote. He further quipped, "I agree, he's not off to a great start." Larry the Cat addressed another question and said, "No, I have not found his wallet. Yet". Have a look at what Larry the Cat tweeted:

This is not the first time that the official handle of Larry the Cat, and whoever is operating it, has humoured us. Time and time again such funny statements are seen on his personal Twitter handle. When Rishi Sunak was being appointed as the UK PM, a tweet by Larry had gone viral.

The tweet featured Sunak's photo, where he was seen giving a speech at the podium, with the cat spotted at a distance. In the picture, Larry the Cat is sitting beside a street light as Sunak makes an address.

“My old pal Faisal Islam made sure to get an angle featuring the real boss around here,” the Twitter handle of the Cabinet Office's Chief Mouser wrote.

