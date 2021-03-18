Last Updated:

'I Will Be Having AstraZeneca Vaccine', Says UK PM Boris Johnson In Parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he will take the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca after a number of European countries halted its rollout of jab

Astha Singh
Boris Johnson

After a number of European countries halted their rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca over safety fears, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he will take the jab. During the Parliament session, Johnson dismissed questions about why several countries had suspended the use of the vaccine developed by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company with scientists at Oxford University.

"I finally got the news and I've got to have my own jab, very shortly, I'm pleased to discover. It will certainly be Oxford AstraZeneca, that I will be having." British PM told lawmakers in the Parliament.

Johnson, 56, will be among the next category of people being called for vaccination in UK. The government hopes to have offered it to all adults by July.

25 million people receive vaccination

After starting a mass inoculation programme in December last year, Britain has now given more than 25 million people the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. It includes 11 million doses of the AstraZeneca jab. Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the achievement on Twitter calling it a 'new milestone'.

Despite the National Health Service in England warning letter to administrators that vaccine supplies will be "significantly constrained" from March 29 for up to a month, Matt Hancock said that the timeline remains on track.

"Vaccine supply is always lumpy and we regularly send out technical letters to the NHS to explain the ups and downs of the supply over the future weeks," Hancock reportedly said, insisting the letter was "standard" practice.

As the UK government will now be rolling out vaccines for people that come under the category, 50 and over. Hancock tweeted and urged people not to miss the chance of protecting themselves.

Boris Johnson To Visit India

In an effort to boost opportunities for the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific region, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India in April end, his office said. This will be his first major international trip after Britain's exit from the European Union. Aiming to expand its influence in the Indo-Pacific region while maintaining its strong ties with the US, the British government will be laying out the nation's post-Brexit defence and foreign policy priorities. Calling the Indo-Pacific "the geopolitical centre of the world", the government also noted that a British aircraft will be deployed in the Indo-Pacific region ahead of Johnson's visit to India.

