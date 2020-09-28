UK's Iconic Big Ben To Be Visible Again After 3 Years Of Renovation; Watch BTS Video

The Elizabeth Tower in Westminster, UK underwent renovations in 2017 as the iconic structure suffered extensive damages over the years. According to the reports, due to the newly discovered faults, the repairs on the tower costs a whooping £79.7 million. In addition, the scaffolding which hides the top of the tower which sports the iconic Big Ben will be removed after three years of rigorous construction. As per reports, the top of the tower will now be visible again but the construction work will be in effect on rest of the site.

READ: Julian Assange's Degrading Mental Health Cited At Extradition Hearing In London Court

Behind the scenes of a British icon 🕙



Charlotte Claughton, Senior Project Leader, shows us round her favourite rooms at the top of the Elizabeth Tower - just don't look down!



Have you seen the clock dials of Big Ben?#Westminster150 pic.twitter.com/QXDnzVMjGA — UK Parliament (@UKParliament) September 25, 2020

Scaffolding of structure to take six weeks

According to the international media reports, the scaffolding will take about six weeks to be fully removed and the roof of the tower is set to become visible for the first time since the renovations began. After the removal of scaffolding, it will reveal 3,433 cast iron roof tiles which were removed and repaired in a specialist workshop. The tower will also witness its crumbling stonework and leaks which were fixed in an effort of the conservation work.

READ: London Police Pay Tribute To Colleague Shot Dead

According to the Sky News, House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle also reacted to the recent development by saying that she has been looking forward to seeing the scaffolding come down on Elizabeth Tower - unveiling the roof so that it becomes a memorable moment. There has been a significant increase in the cost of renovation and the increase has been blamed upon the discovery of asbestos, pollution, and extensive Second World War bomb damage in the Elizabeth Tower. The four clock dials on the outside of the tower contain a total of 1,296 individual pieces of glass, each of which needs to be replaced as part of the restoration work. The clock which weighs 12 tonnes has been dismantled taken away for restoration works.

READ: London Put On COVID-19 Watchlist As Coronavirus Infection Rate Rises Again Across UK

READ: Police Officer Shot Dead At London Police Station