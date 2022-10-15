If Liz Truss Is Ousted, Who Could Replace Her As UK Prime Minister?

There are buzzing rumours that the rebellious UK MPs might oust British Prime Minister Liz Truss following the rampant firing of the Chancellor of Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, but questions are now ripe about who would be next in line to replace Truss as the United Kingdom’s new Prime Minister.

Truss, under the radar of the UK lawmakers for the reeling market turbulence and controversial financial policies, might be shown the door, and speculations have emerged that Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak might be elected on the joint ticket to the British premiership.

British gambling company William Hill, in a statement, said that the Brits want the UK premier Liz Truss, by an estimated 5/4, "to leave her role before 2023." This estimation was down from the 11/2 calculated the previous day. "Truss' Conservative leadership rival Rishi Sunak has been backed into 2/1 to become the next Tory Party leader, ahead of Peny Mordaunt (5/1)," the London-based bookmaker said. "Our markets suggest its now doubtful whether Truss will remain as Prime Minster by 1st January next year," meanwhile the firm's spokesperson Tony Kenny stressed.

October YouGov poll. Credit: YouGov

A YouGov poll, separately revealed via polling, that Liz Truss is now far less popular than the ousted Boris Johnson ever was. UK Prime Minister’s popularity "has plummeted following a tumultuous week in politics, leaving her less well-liked than other former party leaders at their lowest ebb," YouGov said in a statement. It is estimated that in the month of October, just about 14 per cent of the British public has a favourable impression of Truss. This has dipped significantly compared to the quarter—an estimated 26 per cent— who supported Truss' premiership earlier last year in a survey conducted between 21-22 September.

Rishi Sunak at top choice

It is now speculated that the top choice of the Conservative party’s MPs is Indian-origin ex-British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Truss had portrayed Sunak's "too many tax cuts" as discrediting to the Treasury orthodoxy that would rile the financial markets. MPs now hold Sunak's suggestions of an emergency budget to rapidly lower taxes as effective. Former UK Chancellor had pledged during the Tory race that he would slash the income tax in 2024 from 20 per cent to 19 per cent and 6 per cent by 2029, adding that he would, in fact, delay these cuts until the inflation rate was brought under control.

Sunak had widely catechised Liz Truss' £30 billion or 3,000 crore worth tax cut plan that insisted will “add fuel on the fire” of inflation. Conservatives now believe that Sunak might have hauled the UK through the cost of living crisis.

"Firstly I will never get taxes down in a way that just puts inflation up," Sunak had pledged, adding that he would impose the VAT cuts on energy bills to provide relief to the UK consumers. "Secondly I will never make promises I can't pay for. And thirdly I will always be honest about the challenges we face," he had said.

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt, second to Sunak in MPs voting during the fifth and final round, is being viewed as the other credible choice for the UK premiership bid. Some of the Tory backbenchers have been considering Mordaunt to replace the Prime Minister and even a possible replacement for Kwasi Kwarteng, former Tory MP Paul Goodman told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme.

"All sorts of names are being thrown about, Rishi Sunak, even Boris Johnson, Kit Malthouse, Sajid Javid," Goodman stated. "But one idea doing the rounds is that Penny Mordaunt and Rishi Sunak, who, after all, between them got pretty much two-thirds of the votes of MPs, come to some kind of arrangement and essentially take over," the ex-UK MP noted.

Michael Gove

Rhetorics have also floated about a comeback bid for the ousted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson levelling up secretary Michael Gove. The latter had suggested his own mini-budget policies at Conservative gatherings but has been a steadfast supporter of Truss.

Ben Wallace

UK defence secretary Ben Wallace is also being touted as suitable to replace the sitting British Prime Minister as the political chaos unfolds. Wallace has been preferred by the Tory member and one of the bookies' favourites to replace Johnson before Truss was elected. But in a statement earlier on Twitter, Wallace had said that he will instead be focused on his current job and "keep this great country safe". He refused to run for the Conservative Party leadership.