Unbelievable Scenes Outside London IKEA As Brits Queue Up For 4 Hours Post Covid Lockdown

As soon as Britain relaxed the lockdown protocol, the IKEA stores across the country were flooded with customers as people stood in the queue for over four hours to shop for furniture. One of the prominent locations of Ikea stores, Wembley, north London, was a COVID-19 test centre but after the lockdown relaxation, the vicinity saw masses flooding the store and the car parking was full.

People were so eager to shop furniture and home accessories that they even stood in the intense summer heat queuing up to get to the stores in Nottingham, Reading and Essex, while, similar visuals were witnessed in Wednesbury, West Midlands, even as the British government has instructed the countrymen to act 'sensibly' as restrictions are relaxed. Reportedly people started queuing up as early as four hours before the shop opened. The customers stood since 5.30 am even as the Ikea stores open at 10 am. However, going by the images, people seemed to follow the social distancing norm as they stood in the queue.

READ | UK: Gang Member Who Stole £4 Million Worth Of Gems Jailed For Four Years

READ | UK: Protest Leads To Vandalism, Arrests In Birmingham

See the visuals below:

(Image Credit: Getty)

Britain moved to further ease lockdown restrictions on Monday despite warnings from some health officials that the risk of spreading COVID-19 was still too great. According to reports, the government is taking action in phases to ease restrictions first put in place since March 23. But many are worried, as infection rates remain high.

Some schools are reopening in England and some social restrictions have been relaxed, allowing people to have limited contact with family and friends as long as it is done outdoors and with social distancing. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also easing lockdowns, in slightly different ways.

READ | No Surprise: UK Records Sunniest Month On Record In May

READ | UK Eases More Lockdown Restrictions To A Wary Nation

The United Kingdom, of which Britain is a part, has recorded over 277,000 COVID-19 cases, whereas over 39,000 of the total number of cases have succumbed to the virus, according to the Coronavirus tracker from John Hopkins University.

Several countries across the world which had imposed lockdown as a counter-covid measure have now started lifting up restrictions even as the COVID-19 cases are surging at an alarming rate. World Health Organisation which has lost its credibility owing to late action on the pandemic, has said that the COVID-19 will stay and people should start living their lives with the virus, while taking utmost precautions such as maintaining personal hygiene and following the social distancing norm rigorously.