'I'm Broken': Doctor Treating COVID-19 Patients Makes Heartbreaking Plea To People

UK News

An NHS doctor from London posted a selfie with marks on her face due to wearing masks for prolonged hours for “begging people” to practice social distancing.

broken

With the deadly coronavirus outbreak underlining the importance of social distancing and self-isolation, an NHS doctor from London posted a selfie with marks on her face due to wearing masks for prolonged hours for “begging people” to practice the essential precautionary measures. Natalie Silvey is reportedly an anaesthetic registrar working in London and that her face is of someone who spent at least nine hours in personal protective equipment and urged people to do social distancing. The post took several rounds on the internet and many other doctors also started posting pictures of the “pain” they go through while treating people with coronavirus. 

'Heartbreaking'

The internet users were quick to say that it was "heartbreaking" and lashed out on people for still not taking the pandemic seriously and going out defying the pleas made by doctors, other medical officials and world leaders. Meanwhile, the viral post urged doctors from around the world to share their agony and helplessness in the face of fatal COVID-19 which has already claimed over 14,500 lives in the world. many Twitter users also united to thank all doctors who are fighting the disease on the frontlines and called them a "hero".

