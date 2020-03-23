'I'm Broken': Doctor Treating COVID-19 Patients Makes Heartbreaking Plea To People

With the deadly coronavirus outbreak underlining the importance of social distancing and self-isolation, an NHS doctor from London posted a selfie with marks on her face due to wearing masks for prolonged hours for “begging people” to practice the essential precautionary measures. Natalie Silvey is reportedly an anaesthetic registrar working in London and that her face is of someone who spent at least nine hours in personal protective equipment and urged people to do social distancing. The post took several rounds on the internet and many other doctors also started posting pictures of the “pain” they go through while treating people with coronavirus.

This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London.



I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/hs0RQdvsn3 — Natalie Silvey (@silv24) March 21, 2020

'Heartbreaking'

The internet users were quick to say that it was "heartbreaking" and lashed out on people for still not taking the pandemic seriously and going out defying the pleas made by doctors, other medical officials and world leaders. Meanwhile, the viral post urged doctors from around the world to share their agony and helplessness in the face of fatal COVID-19 which has already claimed over 14,500 lives in the world. many Twitter users also united to thank all doctors who are fighting the disease on the frontlines and called them a "hero".

I feel your pain this was me last night on shift as a critical nurse when I went on my lunch hour after wearing a mask and all the gear and do you know what I wouldn’t be doing anything else! pic.twitter.com/o1BtcyLFPk — Emma Sterba (🅂🅃🄴🅁🄱🅉) (@84sterbz) March 21, 2020

Here’s mine from yesterday after only 4 hours pic.twitter.com/WHrtP2xypM — Liz Staveacre RN (@lizzys39) March 21, 2020

I hope you’re ok. I’m sorry for the stress you and others are under right now. We do really appreciate it x — ANNE-MARIE (@AnneMarie) March 21, 2020

Wow this is a very strong message out across amazingly. Well done all at the #nhs and thank you 🙏 so so much for what you are doing — zoe fowler (@zoefowler16) March 21, 2020

I see the face of a brave hero. Tired, maybe rough at the edges, but every bit a hero. Thank you. — Thom (@ThomboyD) March 21, 2020

