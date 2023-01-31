IMF Projects That Crisis Hit-UK Will Be Only Major Economy That Will 'shrink' In 2023

The United Kingdom economy is the only leading global economy that is expected to shrink in 2023, according to a recently published 'World Economic Outlook' update report by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The UK is predicted to fall into a recession this year. This update displayed a 0.6 shrink in its economy for this year, IMF readjusted its economic forecast for the UK with a 0.9 percentage point downward revision in October.

The update reflects tighter fiscal and monetary policies as well as continuously difficult financial conditions and the still-high energy retail prices faced by UK households, reported Financial Times. However, the IMF also said the UK economy is on the right track to lift itself from the economic crisis.

“These figures confirm we are not immune to the pressures hitting nearly all advanced economies,’’ Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in response to the IMF forecast. “Short-term challenges should not obscure our long-term prospects — the U.K. outperformed many forecasts last year, and if we stick to our plan to halve inflation, the U.K. is still predicted to grow faster than Germany and Japan over the coming years.”

On the bright side, the outlook for the global economy is growing slightly better as China eases its zero-COVID policies and the world shows surprising resilience in the face of high inflation, elevated interest rates and Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, the report also said.

The IMF noted that the world economy still faces serious risks. They include the possibility that Russia's war against Ukraine will escalate, that China will suffer a sharp increase in COVID cases and that high interest rates will cause a financial crisis in debt-laden countries.

Global Growth projected to fall in 2023: IMF

The IMF said that global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.4 percent in 2022 to 2.9 percent in 2023, then rise to 3.1 percent in 2024. The forecast for 2023 is 0.2 percentage point higher than predicted in the October 2022 World Economic Outlook (WEO) but below the historical (2000–19) average of 3.8 percent. The rise in central bank rates to fight inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine continue to weigh on economic activity.

The rapid spread of COVID-19 in China dampened growth in 2022, but the recent reopening has paved the way for a faster-than-expected recovery. Global inflation is expected to fall from 8.8 percent in 2022 to 6.6 percent in 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2024, still above pre-pandemic (2017–19) levels of about 3.5 percent.