In 1st House Of Commons Speech, Sunak Vows To Restore Economic Stability 'free & Fair Way'

Rishi Sunak, the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, welcomed questions from Tory MPs during his first address in the House of Commons on Wednesday, October 26. As Sunak stood up for his first Prime Minister's Questions, members of the UK parliament greeted him with a loud cheer. The 42-year-old premier began the session by addressing the key economic issue that the UK has continued to face since former PM Liz Truss’ botched mini-budget plan.

Sunak said that in order to pull the country out of its economic turmoil, it will be necessary to take difficult decisions to restore stability and confidence. He further added that his government will do so in a free and fair way, and will always protect the most vulnerable section of society in the same way as it did during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will restore economic stability in a fair and compassionate way,” Sunak vowed.

"I have been honest, we will have to take difficult decisions to restore economic stability and confidence. And my honourable friend the Chancellor will set that out at an Autumn Statement in just a few weeks,” he said. The Prime Minister also revealed that he was relieved to see the Labour Party finally realizing that spending needs to be paid for.

Rishi Sunak takes questions from MPs

"It's a novel concept for the party opposite,” he said. "But what I can say as we did during COVID, we will always protect the most vulnerable, we will do this in a fair way... I am glad that the party opposite has finally realised that spending does need to be paid for,” Sunak added.

On Tuesday, Indian-origin Rishi Sunak began his Prime Ministerial tenure after meeting King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. At the 1922 Committee meeting, Sunak told Tories that the Conservative Party needs “stability and unity. "And I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” he vowed.