In A First, Lab-grown Red Blood Cells Transfused Into People With No Untoward Side-effects

In an effort to revolutionise treatments for people with blood disorders, scientists in the United Kingdom have put lab-grown blood into people. The ultimate goal of the world’s first clinical trial of this kind is to manufacture vital, but extremely rare blood groups that are hard to acquire.

On November 7, the BBC reported that "tiny amounts - equivalent to a couple of spoonfuls" of blood are being tested to see how it performs inside the body. The scientists claim that if the blood is not a “precise” match then "the body will start to reject it and the treatment will fail."

World-Leading research 'lays the groundwork for the manufactured red blood cells'

The team, composed of researchers from Cambridge University, Bristol University and NHS Blood and Transplant asserted that the manufactured blood cells were grown from stem cells that the researchers acquired from the donors. A recent statement released by Cambridge University claims that as of now 2 people have been transfused with lab-grown blood.

The statement also asserted that the process takes about 3 weeks and the initial pool of half a million stem cells results in 50 billion red blood cells, which will undergo the filtration process. While talking about the new feat, Dr Farrukh Shah, the medical director of transfusion at NHS Blood and Transplant said, "This world-leading research lays the groundwork for the manufacture of red blood cells that can safely be used to transfuse people with disorders like sickle cell.”

While talking about the various nuances involved in the process, researchers claim that “this level of tissue-matching goes beyond the well-known A, B, AB and O blood groups.” The group of researchers are claiming that if the trials proved to be successful, then it will be beneficial when dealing with the very rare blood groups. Speaking on this Prof Ashley Toye, from the University of Bristol, said some groups were "really, really rare." According to BBC, there are only three units of the “Bombay” blood group which was first identified in India, are in stock in the whole of the UK, which is a matter of concern. The researchers claimed that there are various financial and technological restraints that need to be dealt with, but if the trials turns out to be a success it can remove the hindrances one faces during blood transfusion.