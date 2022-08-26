In A First, Queen To Appoint New UK PM In Scotland, Not Buckingham Palace: Report

As the new Tory leader is set to be declared on September 5, Queen Elizabeth II in a historic first will appoint the UK Prime Minister at Balmoral Castle in Scotland instead of Buckingham Palace over health issues. This decision has been taken in view of the British monarch's health as she has been facing mobility issues, and has been advised to stay in Balmoral, The Sun reported. The new British PM will travel to Balmoral to see the Queen for a ceremony to seal the transfer in power.

Notably, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are the two contenders in the UK Prime Ministerial race after outgoing British PM Boris Johnson tendered his resignation on July 7. The last round of voting for Tories leader will happen until early September and it will take place through mail. The members of the party will make the decision regarding the winner from the two finalists of UK Prime Ministerial race. The announcement regarding successor of outgoing UK PM Boris Johnson will be made on September 5.

New UK PM to visit Queen in Scotland

Notably, Queen Elizabeth II has been facing mobility issues and is no longer expected to interrupt her holiday at Balmoral when the new UK PM will get appointed. Officials have been working on a plan for the visit of outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the new PM to visit her in Scotland on September 6. It would be a change from tradition and for the first time in living memory, the so-called kissing of the hands will take place outside London or Windsor. Reportedly, every Prime Minister has visited Buckingham Palace for the ceremony. However, Herbert Asquith had to travel to France for a ceremony after the resignation of Sir Henry Campbell-Bannerman. The secret plans have been drawn up to relocate the ceremony to Balmoral as the Queen has been advised to avoid the travel, The Sun reported, citing a source.

Queen Elizabeth advised to stay in Balmoral

The source said, "But obviously no one tells the Queen what to do and ultimately it is her decision" and cited her third appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the Jubilee celebrations. The source added that Queen's son Prince Charles can take some of her responsibilities "but the Queen is adamant that she appoints the Prime Minister." The official announcement on whether she will continue to stay in Scotland will be made next week. The source told The Sun, "It may not be the best choice to make the Queen travel 1,000 miles there and back for a 48-hour visit" when the Prime Ministers can "easily" travel to Balmoral. It is pertinent to mention here that Queen arrived in Scotland on July 22 for her ten-week vacation.

