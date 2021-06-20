'In A Good Place': Diana's Friend Reveals Details Of Final Phone Call Before Her Death

One of Princess Diana’s friends recently talked about their last phone call before she was killed in a tragic crash in Paris. According to the Mirror, Richard Kay, a longtime royal reporter and friend of the Princess of Wales, was told by police that he was the last person Diana called before her death in 1997. In an ITV documentary, Kay revealed the details of the call and said that Princess Diana was looking forward to coming home so she could be reunited with her children, Prince Willam and Prince Harry.

Princess Diana died in a car crash resulting from a high-speed paparazzi chase. Kay recalled that he spoke to her the night and felt that Diana was “in quite a good place”. The journalist said that the Princess was looking to embrace a new chapter in her life and was desperate to try and make a fresh start, do something different and explore a different kind of royalty. He even went on to say that Diana wanted to come back and see her boys, who were then 15 and 12.

Kay spoke about details of the call as part of a new ITV documentary, Diana, which is set to be aired on June 24. The documentary celebrates Diana’s life and traces her journey, both in front and away from the cameras, as she assumed the role of the ‘People’s Princess’. The producers of the documentary are reportedly hoping that the landmark programme will be the “definitive story of the most famous woman in the world”.

Diana's statue unveiling

Kay is just one of the many friends and family members who are coming forward to remember Princess Diana in the weeks ahead of July 1, which would have been her 60th birthday. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Prince William are also expected to come together in July to unveil a statue for their late mother. The two siblings will be reuniting for the first time since the funeral of their grandfather by unveiling the statue dedicated to her on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

It is worth noting that Diana's huge statue was originally commissioned in 2017 to mark her 20th death anniversary and to "recognize her positive impact in the United Kingdom and around the world”. Prince Harry and Prince William announced in 2017 that Ian Rank-Broadley would design the statue. Rank-Broadley is known for his design of the Queen on British coins.

Image: AP