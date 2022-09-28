In A New Snub, Prince Harry & Meghan Demoted On Royal Family's Website As Rift Continues

Amid the ongoing rift between Prince Harry and the Royal family members, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been demoted on the UK Royal Family's official website. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now feature at the bottom with Prince Andrew. The couple was previously placed midway below senior royals and above minor royals, including the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

The official website of the UK royal family was updated after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. After the website was reworked, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were repositioned at the second and third-lowest spots. The only member of the royal family who is now placed below the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is Prince Andrew. The couple has been moved below Princess Alexandra, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Duke of Kent on the royal website. Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020 and moved to California.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle positioned below on website

The couple was placed just below Prince William and Kate Middleton on the royal website when they used to work as senior royals, Mirror reported. However, they were moved below Prince Andrew, his wife Sophie and Princess Anne after they quit as senior royals and shifted to the US. It is to mention here that the ties between the Sussexes and the royal family strained after they quit their decision to work as senior royals. The couple publicly spoke about their differences with the royal family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry and Meghan Markle stood along with the family as they mourned Queen Elizabeth II's death. Prince Harry, Prince William along with their wives also made a joint appearance to view tributes paid to the Queen.

King Charles considering 'slimming down' monarchy

Meanwhile, Prince Michael of Kent and his wife Marie-Christine have been removed from the website as they are no longer serving as working royals. The development comes as King Charles is reported to be considering a "slimmed-down" monarch during his reign, Mirror reported. King Charles has been reportedly planning to reduce the number of active royals. King Charles III could shift his official residence to London Palace, where he will reside in a "little more than a flat above a shop." Furthermore, his permanent home at Highgrove will be made a family home. King Charles III, the Queen Consort, Prince William, Kate Middleton, as per the news report, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie as well as Prince Anne will make up the seven working royals. Charles is also allegedly planning to hold cheaper and shorter coronation.

Image: AP