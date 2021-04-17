In A Tribute To Prince Philip, UK’s Poet Laureate Publishes Elegy

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage’s heartwarming poem to mark the passing away of Prince Philip has been released on the official social media accounts of the Royal family as a tribute to Duke of Edinburgh. Titled ‘The Patriarchs – An Elegy’, the poem is also Armitage’s first to address the UK royals in his time as a poet laureate and said that the obituaries had taught him that the Duke of Edinburgh “hated sycophancy – I didn’t want to write anything that would have sounded sycophantic in his ears”.

Ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17, the poem is published now for the first time on the day the service is set to take place at Windsor Castle after the duke died on April 9 at the age of 99. With glimpses of Prince Philip’s extraordinary life as a soldier, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Armitage’s poem opens on a snowy morning. It says, “The weather is a peculiarly British obsession,” said Armitage – and expands into a dedication to the men of Prince Philip’s generation, “great-grandfathers from birth”.

“On such an occasion / to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up / for a whole generation – that crew whose survival / was always the stuff of minor miracle, / who came ashore in orange-crate coracles, / fought ingenious wars, finagled triumphs at sea / with flaming decoy boats, and side-stepped torpedoes,” the poem reads.

‘Feels like a big one’

As per the Guardian report, Simon Armitage said that because it is the first time he wrote about the royals it ‘feels like a big one’. He reportedly said, “I’ve written about a dozen laureate poems since I was appointed, but this is the first royal occasion and it feels like a big one” before recalling the time he was appointed. The poet laureate said, “I remember when I was appointed, there were conversations along the lines of ‘there are likely to be significant events during your tenure’ – this was probably one of the events they speculated about.”

Armitage was quoted by the media publication saying that he did not want to presume to write a Prince Philip’s personal poem because he “didn’t know” the duke personally. Therefore, the poet laureate took cues from “various interesting facts about his life, and thinking of him as the last in that generation of patriarchs.” Therefore, he reportedly said, “a lot of the commentary has been around duty and service.”

