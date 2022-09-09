The King's Speech: Charles III Mourns 'Dear Mamma' The Queen; Olive Branch To Harry-Meghan

Britain’s King Charles III on Friday addressed the world for the first time following the demise of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He addressed the UK beside Queen Consort, Camilla, who accompanied him amid the floral tributes and greetings at the Palace gates. His first speech as King was broadcasted to the public at 6 pm (local time) as he addressed the UK shortly after his return to London from Balmoral. The broadcast was recorded in the Blue Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

In the sentimental speech addressing the departed Queen Elizabeth II whose 70-year long reign ended, 73-year-old King Charles III said, “Dear Mama, as you begin your last great journey to join my dear late Papa, I want simply to say this: thank you.” He proceeded, saying “to my darling mama, thank you for your love and devotion to our family and to the family of nations you have served so diligently all these years.” Charles lauded Queen’s “profound personal commitment” as she served diligently the people of the Great Britain for over seven decades. He acknowledged his Queen Consort and wife Camilla, saying that he now counted on her “loving help.”

“I speak to you today with feelings of profound sorrow. Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen – my beloved Mother – was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example,” said Charles.

He reminded, that in the year 1947, on her twenty-first birthday, Queen promised in a broadcast from Cape Town to the Commonwealth “to devote her life, whether it be short or long, to the service of her people.” “That was more than a promise: it was a profound personal commitment which defined her whole life,” he emphasised. Queen’s “affection, admiration and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign,” Charles noted.

Speaking to the Britons and the world, King Charles III vowed that in "the remaining time God grants me" he would "uphold the institution". Further, he thanked the late Queen Elizabeth for the "love, affection, guidance and example" that she had set for the world. Queen's life was a "life well lived, he reiterated, adding that he is honoured to "pay tribute to my mother's memory, and I honour her life of service."

"I know that her death brings great sadness to so many of you and I share that sense of loss, beyond measure, with you all. When The Queen came to the throne, Britain and the world were still coping with the privations and aftermath of the Second World War, and still living by the conventions of earlier times," said King Charles III.

Charles stressed that the course of the last 70 years seen by British society witnessed the country become one of many cultures and many faiths. "The institutions of the State have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of Realms - of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud - have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained and must remain, constant," said King Charles III. He noted that the role and the duties of Monarchy "also remain, as does the Sovereign's particular relationship and responsibility towards the Church of England - the Church in which my own faith is so deeply rooted."

Speaking about his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death earlier yesterday, King Charles III noted, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family." As he addressed the UK on Friday, he emphasized that he would continue in the same faith as the Queen. "In that faith and the values it inspires, I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government," he underscored.

Queen Elizabeth II 'donned her role with unswerving devotion': King Charles III

Charles hailed the late Queen saying that she donned her role with unswerving devotion. "I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation," he added. Addressing the Britons, Charles continued, "Wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the Realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your background or beliefs, I shall endeavour to serve you with loyalty, respect and love, as I have throughout my life."

"My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities," noted King Charles III.

Speaking about his wife, Charles said, "This is also a time of change for my family. I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla." He then stressed, "In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort." Charles also announced that his Heir, William will now assume the Scottish titles "which have meant so much to me." He succeeded King Charles III as Duke of Cornwall and now takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall taken by the King for more than five decades.