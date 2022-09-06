In Maiden Address, UK PM Liz Truss Promises To Take On 'global Headwinds Due To War'

In her first speech to the nation after becoming the British Prime Minister, Liz Truss pledged to rebuild the economy and take action this week to overcome the energy cost crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. She also promised to tackle issues that are holding Britain back.

Truss said that what makes the United Kingdom great is the fundamental belief in freedom, enterprise and fair play. Stating that the British people have shown courage and resolve time and again, the Prime Minister noted that the country is facing global headwinds caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID-19 but promised to grow the economy and make the United Kingdom an "aspiration nation".

Focus will be on energy crisis, struggling economy & overloaded health services: Truss

Addressing from outside 10 Downing Street, Liz Truss said that she would concentrate on tackling Britain’s power crisis, struggling economy and overloaded health service.

The new PM also thanked her predecessor Boris Johnson for delivering Brexit, the COVID-19 vaccine and standing up to Russian aggression. Truss said that history will look at him as a hugely consequential Prime Minister.

"Our country was built by people who get things done," the British PM said in her short addess.

Truss, who remained silent on her energy strategy during the two-month campaign for the top post, is expected to cap energy bills at a cost to taxpayers of as much as $116 billion, according to British news media reports.

Rising food and energy costs, driven by the Ukraine war, pandemic and Brexit, have pushed UK inflation above 10% for the first time in four decades. According to the Bank of England projections, it will hit 13.3% in October, and that the country may slip into a prolonged recession by year-end.

Train drivers, garbage collectors, postal workers, lawyers and port staff have staged strikes and demonstrations demanding pay increases to keep pace with rising prices.