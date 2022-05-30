In Pics: A Look At Queen Elizabeth’s Glinting 70 Years On British Throne

Quick links:
The Queen marked her 70th year on the throne on 6 February this year, but she is not celebrating her Platinum Jubilee until June.
The reason for this is because 6 February also marks the anniversary of her father's death, as she ascended the throne the day that King George VI died in 1952.
This year, the UK will celebrate her 70 years on the throne from June 2 with four days of pomp and pageantry in central London.
Here, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are seen inspecting a group of Torres Strait Islanders in Queensland town of Cairns, Australia on March 13, 1954.
Surrounded by churchmen and peers, she is seen sitting on her throne after her coronation on June 2 1957. The photograph is clicked at Westminister Abbey, London.
Queen rides out from Buckingham Palace to take the salute at the ceremony of Trooping the Colour, followed by Prince Philip and the Duke of Gloucester on June 15, 1960.
This photograph shows a family in London watching Queen Elizabeth's maiden Christmas day telecast to the British people on Dec. 26, 1957.
Here, Queen is seen coronating her son Charles as Prince of Wales. The photo was captured during his investiture ceremony on July 1, 1969 at Caernafon Castle in Wales.
Queen Elizabeth II is seen alongside her son Prince Charles and late Princess Diana as they arrive for the State Opening of Parliament in London on Nov 6, 1984.
A miniature Daimler limousine is hand-painted with the portrait of British Queen Elizabeth II, the Union flag and a royal emblem, to mark Hong Kong's farewell to colonial rule in June 1997.
In this photograph, Queen is captured watching a Royal Airforce flypast along with her family members in London on Saturday, June 16, 2012.
In February 2018, her majesty attended the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. In this picture, she is seen indulging in a conflab with Vogue fashion editor Anna Wintour