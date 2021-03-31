IN PICS: Bereaved Families Paint Hearts On Memorial Wall In London To Honour COVID Victims

Quick links:
In United Kingdom, bereaved families and volunteers have drawn hearts on a wall opposite the British parliament in the memory of coronavirus victims.
COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group set up the memorial in London. Group's founder Matt Fowler was the first to draw a heart, reported The Guardian.
Fowler, who lost his father due to COVID-19, said each heart is individually hand-painted and "unique".
The memorial wall is along the Southern bank of the Thames river, near the St Thomas' Hospital. After its start, many politicians have visited the site.
Member of Parliament Keir Steamer visited the COVID Memorial Wall and met some of the families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic.
The wall that is painted with beautiful hearts is expected to stretch for more than a kilometre once completed.
Families of the deceased are helping to draw, maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions.
So far, nearly 150,000 red hearts have been painted as the founder said that the objective is to memorialise with dignity.
UK Prime Minister had said that in honour of COVID-19 victims, a "fitting and permanent" commemoration will be created once the pandemic is over.