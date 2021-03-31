Last Updated:

IN PICS: Bereaved Families Paint Hearts On Memorial Wall In London To Honour COVID Victims

A campaign group COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK has started drawing thousands of hearts by hand on a wall to remember coronavirus victims.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
London mourns COVID victims
1/10
CovidJusticeUk/Twitter

In United Kingdom, bereaved families and volunteers have drawn hearts on a wall opposite the British parliament in the memory of coronavirus victims. 

London mourns COVID victims
2/10
CovidJusticeUk/Twitter

COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group set up the memorial in London. Group's founder Matt Fowler was the first to draw a heart, reported The Guardian. 

London mourns COVID victims
3/10
CovidJusticeUk/Twitter

Fowler, who lost his father due to COVID-19, said each heart is individually hand-painted and "unique". 

London mourns COVID victims
4/10
JackHopkins_Lab/Twitter

The memorial wall is along the Southern bank of the Thames river, near the St Thomas' Hospital. After its start, many politicians have visited the site. 

London mourns COVID victims
5/10
Keir_Starmer/Twitter

Member of Parliament Keir Steamer visited the COVID Memorial Wall and met some of the families who have lost loved ones during the pandemic. 

London mourns COVID victims
6/10
FloEshalomi/Twitter

The wall that is painted with beautiful hearts is expected to stretch for more than a kilometre once completed. 

London mourns COVID victims
7/10
DavidRobson84/Twitter

Families of the deceased are helping to draw, maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 restrictions. 

London mourns COVID victims
8/10
OllyAKnowles/Twitter

So far, nearly 150,000 red hearts have been painted as the founder said that the objective is to memorialise with dignity. 

London mourns COVID victims
9/10
JackHopkins_Lab/Twitter

UK Prime Minister had said that in honour of COVID-19 victims, a "fitting and permanent" commemoration will be created once the pandemic is over.

London mourns COVID victims
10/10
FloEshalomi/Twitter

MP Florence Eshalomi also visited the site and met with grieving family members. 

