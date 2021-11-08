Last Updated:

IN PICS | Boris Johnson Joins Priti Patel For Diwali Celebrations At Neasden Temple In UK

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel attended the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, in North London.

Swagata Banerjee
Image: Twitter
1/8
Image: Twitter

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Indian-origin Cabinet minister, Priti Patel, offered Diwali prayers at Neasden Temple in London.

Image: Twitter
2/8
Image: Twitter

Johnson and Patel visited the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Sunday and after a tour of the stone temple complex, participated in the Abhishek ceremony.

Image: Twitter
3/8
Image: Twitter

"The PM and I have been joining in the religious ceremonies. The temple has been at the forefront of every single activity in the local community," said Patel.

Image: Twitter
4/8
Image: Twitter

The British PM and Home Secretary Priti Patel offered a fruit basket at the central shrine of the temple's inner sanctum.

Image: Twitter
5/8
Image: Twitter

Johnson and Patel then reviewed exhibits summarising Neasden Temple's UK-wide pandemic relief efforts, an initiative inspired by Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the temple.

Image: Twitter
6/8
Image: Twitter

They also met some of the volunteers, including workers who prepared and delivered food to the vulnerable and the team working on keeping diaspora communities connected and informed.

Image: Twitter
7/8
Image: Twitter

PM Johnson expressed, “I have been here many times, but I don't think I have ever been here at a time when the Neasden Temple has been so central to the life of the whole of the London community."

Image: Twitter
8/8
Image: Twitter

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple, opened in August 1995 and is among one of Europe's most well-known Hindu temples.

