In Pics | Crown, Celebrations & Ceremonies As Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70 Years On Throne

Quick links:
Celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II completing 70 years on the British throne kicked off on June 2. Here, the sovereign is seen standing alongside Duke of Kent Prince Edward.
The four-day event started with the famous Trooping the Colour ceremony. The Queen was heard saying "how incredible" during the Red Arrows flypast over central London.
In this photograph, Queen Elizabeth II is seen alongside the royal family members watching the planes pass from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London.
Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, using four 25-pounder guns, react during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham. The Kiwi state is a part of the commonwealth,which considers the Queen
A man who trespassed and interrupted the path of the royal procession on The Mall is taken by the cops. Notably, there were other protesters too, who were dragged off the site by police.
The King's troop of the royal horse artillery march on The Mall as they proceed to fire ceremonial guns in London. They are ceremonial troops of the Royal army.
Royalist Anita Atkinson, who has collected more than 12,000 items of memorabilia, as per AP is clicked on her way to a tea party in Durham.
Soldiers belonging to the Household Division take part in 'trooping the colours' ceremony in London.