In Pics | Crown, Celebrations & Ceremonies As Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70 Years On Throne

Celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II completing 70 years on the British throne kicked off on June 2. the ceremonies would go on for 4 days till June 6.

Riya Baibhawi
Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II completing 70 years on the British throne kicked off on June 2. Here, the sovereign is seen standing alongside Duke of Kent Prince Edward. 

Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The four-day event started with the famous Trooping the Colour ceremony.  The Queen was heard saying "how incredible" during the Red Arrows flypast over central London.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee
In this photograph, Queen Elizabeth II is seen alongside the royal family members watching the planes pass from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London. 

Queen's Platinum Jubilee
4-year-old Prince Louis, notably, stole the show with his quirky expressions. 

 

Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery, using four 25-pounder guns, react during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham. The Kiwi state is a part of the commonwealth,which considers the Queen

Queen's Platinum Jubilee
A man who trespassed and interrupted the path of the royal procession on The Mall is taken by the cops. Notably, there were other protesters too, who were dragged off the site by police.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The King's troop of the royal horse artillery march on The Mall as they proceed to fire ceremonial guns in London. They are ceremonial troops of the Royal army. 

Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Royalist Anita Atkinson, who has collected more than 12,000 items of memorabilia, as per AP is clicked on her way to a tea party in Durham. 

Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Soldiers belonging to the Household Division take part in 'trooping the colours' ceremony in London. 

Queen's Platinum Jubilee
The photograph captures British residents fill the Mall as they wait for the royal family to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London on June 2. 

