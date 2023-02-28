Last Updated:

IN PICS: EU Prez Ursula Von Der Leyen In UK To Announce Historic 'Windsor Framework'

British PM Rishi Sunak and EU President Ursula von der Leyen announced a deal on Monday to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.

Ursula von der Leyen - UK visit - Feb 2023
1/10
Image: Twitter/vonderleyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travelled to London on Monday to “share practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland & Northern Ireland".

Ursula von der Leyen - UK visit - Feb 2023
2/10
Image: Twitter/vonderleyen

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received Von Der Leyen at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor, England.

Ursula von der Leyen - UK visit - Feb 2023
3/10
Image: AP

Sunak’s office had set out a tightly choreographed agenda for Monday suggesting a deal is all but done. 

Ursula von der Leyen - UK visit - Feb 2023
4/10
Image: AP

The UK and the EU sealed a deal on Monday to resolve their post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland, hailing the agreement as the start of a “new chapter” in their often fractious relationship.

Ursula von der Leyen - UK visit - Feb 2023
5/10
Image: Twitter/vonderleyen

Von der Leyen told the news conference it was “historic what we have achieved today.” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said there had been a “decisive breakthrough.”

Ursula von der Leyen - UK visit - Feb 2023
6/10
Image: Twitter/vonderleyen

UK's King Charles III shakes hands with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during an Audience at Windsor Castle on Monday.

Ursula von der Leyen - UK visit - Feb 2023
7/10
Image: AP

A sign from Unionists Against Northern Ireland Protocol hangs from a lamp post close to Larne Port, Northern Ireland. 

Ursula von der Leyen - UK visit - Feb 2023
8/10
Image: AP

The agreement, which will allow goods to flow freely to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., ends a dispute that has soured UK-EU relations

Ursula von der Leyen - UK visit - Feb 2023
9/10
Image: AP

A freight lorry is checked at Larne Port, Northern Ireland on Monday. UK & EU agreed to end years of wrangling & seal a deal to resolve their post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.

Ursula von der Leyen - UK visit - Feb 2023
10/10
Image: AP

Freight lorries and cars board the P&O ferry from Larne to Cairnryan at Larne Port, Northern Ireland, Monday, February 27, 2023.

