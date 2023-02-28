IN PICS: EU Prez Ursula Von Der Leyen In UK To Announce Historic 'Windsor Framework'

Quick links:
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travelled to London on Monday to “share practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland & Northern Ireland".
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received Von Der Leyen at the Fairmont Hotel in Windsor, England.
Sunak’s office had set out a tightly choreographed agenda for Monday suggesting a deal is all but done.
The UK and the EU sealed a deal on Monday to resolve their post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland, hailing the agreement as the start of a “new chapter” in their often fractious relationship.
Von der Leyen told the news conference it was “historic what we have achieved today.” UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said there had been a “decisive breakthrough.”
UK's King Charles III shakes hands with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, during an Audience at Windsor Castle on Monday.
A sign from Unionists Against Northern Ireland Protocol hangs from a lamp post close to Larne Port, Northern Ireland.
The agreement, which will allow goods to flow freely to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K., ends a dispute that has soured UK-EU relations
A freight lorry is checked at Larne Port, Northern Ireland on Monday. UK & EU agreed to end years of wrangling & seal a deal to resolve their post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland.