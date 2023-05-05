Last Updated:

In Pics: From George IV To Elizabeth II, Coronations Of British Monarchs Through The Ages

On Saturday, the new British Monarch King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort will be coronated, making it one of the most anticipated in British history. 

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Image: AP

Image: AP

For many Britons, this will be the first coronation of their lifetimes, since the last coronation of the British monarch was back in 1953. It was Queen Elizabeth II who was crowned at that coronation.

Image: AP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II can be seen carrying the orb and the sceptre as she enters Buckingham Palace after her Coronation ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953.

Image: AP

The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was the first coronation to be telecasted on TV. The event was watched by millions, making many wonder what the next coronation event will look like.  

Image: AP

Before Queen Elizabeth II, it was her father King George VI who was coronated alongside his wife Queen Consort Elizabeth. Charle's mother was 11 years old at the time when the historic event happened.

Image: House of Commons Library

This is an etching of the coronation of King George IV on 19 July 1821. Prior to his crowing the phrase 'United Kingdome' was added to the oath instead of the old phrase "Great Britain"

Image: House of Commons Library

Before Elizabeth, the United Kingdom saw Queen Victoria as the last queen of the British Empire. The image shows the Coronation of Queen Victoria in Westminster Abbey, on 28 June 1838.

Image: House of Commons Library

There was a gap of 64 years between the coronation of Queen Victoria and that of her son, King Edward VII. The painting is an homage to Edward VII’s coronation which took place on 9 August 1902

Image: House of Commons Library

Stereograph view of the procession of Edward VII and Alexandra to the Abbey in 1902. This was the first time a British monarch led a procession with the aim to make monarchy accessible to people. 

Image: House of Commons Library

What the royals wear at the event have been also attracted a lot of attention. The portraits indicate King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in their coronation robes. 

Image: House of Commons Library

Charles will be wearing the robes his grandfather King George VI wore at his coronation ceremony. The portrait of George and his wife was taken ahead of their coronation ceremony. 

Image: AP

Overall every coronation over the year followed similar traditions yet remained unique in its own way. Hence it will be interesting to see what the coronation of King Charles III will look like. 

