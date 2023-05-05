In Pics: From George IV To Elizabeth II, Coronations Of British Monarchs Through The Ages

Quick links:
On Saturday, the new British Monarch King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort will be coronated, making it one of the most anticipated in British history.
For many Britons, this will be the first coronation of their lifetimes, since the last coronation of the British monarch was back in 1953. It was Queen Elizabeth II who was crowned at that coronation.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II can be seen carrying the orb and the sceptre as she enters Buckingham Palace after her Coronation ceremony in London's Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953.
The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II was the first coronation to be telecasted on TV. The event was watched by millions, making many wonder what the next coronation event will look like.
Before Queen Elizabeth II, it was her father King George VI who was coronated alongside his wife Queen Consort Elizabeth. Charle's mother was 11 years old at the time when the historic event happened.
This is an etching of the coronation of King George IV on 19 July 1821. Prior to his crowing the phrase 'United Kingdome' was added to the oath instead of the old phrase "Great Britain"
Before Elizabeth, the United Kingdom saw Queen Victoria as the last queen of the British Empire. The image shows the Coronation of Queen Victoria in Westminster Abbey, on 28 June 1838.
There was a gap of 64 years between the coronation of Queen Victoria and that of her son, King Edward VII. The painting is an homage to Edward VII’s coronation which took place on 9 August 1902
Stereograph view of the procession of Edward VII and Alexandra to the Abbey in 1902. This was the first time a British monarch led a procession with the aim to make monarchy accessible to people.
What the royals wear at the event have been also attracted a lot of attention. The portraits indicate King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra in their coronation robes.
Charles will be wearing the robes his grandfather King George VI wore at his coronation ceremony. The portrait of George and his wife was taken ahead of their coronation ceremony.