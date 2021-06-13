Last Updated:

IN PICS | G7 Leaders Captured In Candid Moments As They Vow To Fight COVID, Climate Change

The leaders of the world's seven most advanced economies met over the weekend in Cornwall, England for the G7 (Group of Seven) summit.

The leaders of world's seven most advanced economies met in England for the G7 summit. In the picture, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II could be seen interacting with the Bidens. 

Amongst many promises made during the summit were enhanced vaccination, better trade relations and tackling climate change. Here, UK PM Boris Johnson is pictured along with his wife and the UN Chief. 

The weekend-long summit was also attended by the spouses of the G7 leaders. US First Lady Jill Biden made a strong statement with her "LOVE" jacket. 

The G7 leaders were joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in. In the picture, Moon could be seen interacting with the British PM Johnson. 

Here Canada's PM Justin Trudeau is pictured giving an elbow bump to German Chancellor Angela Merkel as he welcomes her to the summit. 

Amongst the leaders was Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. Suga, who was elected only last year, is due to host Tokyo Olympics next month. 

The meet was also attended by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who could be seen smiling along with host British PM Boris Johnson. 

In the photo, US President Joe Biden could be seen sharing a light moment with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Biden previously said that he aims to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties at the G7 meet.

The picture captures a candid moment between Britain's leader Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie as they move ahead to strengthen UK's ties in the post-Brexit era. 

The picture shows the Red Arrows flight demonstration team performing an aerobatic display during the G7 summit at Carbis Bay, England. 

