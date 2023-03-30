In Pics: King Charles III Visits Germany In First Foreign Trip As Britain's Monarch

Quick links:
On March 29 2023, on Wednesday, Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla touch down in Berlin for a three-day state tour.
People wave German and British flags while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender welcome Britain's King Charles III and Camilla.
The German president and his wife welcome the UK Royal couple at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin.
Britain’s monarch hopes to improve the UK’s relations with the European Union and show he can win hearts and minds abroad.
Britain's King Charles III greets a member of the public as he visits Berlin, Germany, on March 29, 2023, during his debut overseas tour as a monarch.
The royal couple signed a joint statment on to develop the “longstanding friendship between our two nations”.
Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the UK monarch and his wife Camilla during the State Banquet in Berlin.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier with his wife Elke Buedenbender, Britain's King Charles III, and Camilla, stand in front of the Bellevue Palace in Berlin.