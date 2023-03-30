Last Updated:

In Pics: King Charles III Visits Germany In First Foreign Trip As Britain's Monarch

King Charles III arrived in Berlin on Wednesday in his first foreign trip as Britain’s monarch, hoping to improve the UK’s relations with the European Union.

Saumya joshi
UK Monarch and the Queen consort
1/10
Image: AP

On March 29 2023, on Wednesday, Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla touch down in Berlin for a three-day state tour. 

King Charles and Camilla
2/10
Image: AP

The UK King and Queen Consort drive in a car after they arrived at the airport in Berlin. 

Representative Image
3/10
Image: AP

People wave German and British flags while German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Buedenbender welcome Britain's King Charles III and Camilla. 

UK King, Camilla, German President and his wife
4/10
Image: AP

The German president and his wife welcome the UK Royal couple at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. 

UK King and the Queen consort
5/10
Image: AP

Britain’s monarch hopes to improve the UK’s relations with the European Union and show he can win hearts and minds abroad. 

UK Monarch with members of the Public
6/10
Image: AP

Britain's King Charles III greets a member of the public as he visits Berlin, Germany, on March 29, 2023, during his debut overseas tour as a monarch. 

UK King, Camilla, German President and his wife
7/10
Image: AP

The royal couple signed a joint statment on to develop the “longstanding friendship between our two nations”. 

Angela Merkel, UK King and the Queen consort,
8/10
Image: AP

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel greets the UK monarch and his wife Camilla during the State Banquet in Berlin. 

UK King, Camilla, German President and his wife
9/10
Image: AP

Frank-Walter Steinmeier with his wife Elke Buedenbender, Britain's King Charles III, and Camilla, stand in front of the Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

UK Monarch and German President
10/10
Image: AP

The UK king and German president review troops during a welcome ceremony in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. 

