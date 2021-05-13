IN PICS: Malaysian Artist Imagines Princess Diana With Royal Family In Emotional Paintings

Quick links:
Autumn Ying, an upcoming Malaysian graphic designer, imagined what life would be like for the Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive and able to spend time with her family members.
Ying has painted pictures of Royal family members with Princess Diana and captured the most important moments of their adult lives.
In the caption, the illustrator wrote, "Even if the princess will never see her daughters-in-law in reality, viewing the scene seemed to me a touching tribute to Diana".
Princess Diana with all her grandchildren - Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George and Archie.
Ying captured the beauty of the royal princesses including Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, along with her daughter Princess Charlotte.
Princess Diana walking with her daughters-in-laws, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, while holding hands.
After Prince Philip's death, Ying added a new portrait to her collection, with Diana intent on welcoming her father-in-law, to whom she was very attached to, to the afterlife.