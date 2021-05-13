Last Updated:

IN PICS: Malaysian Artist Imagines Princess Diana With Royal Family In Emotional Paintings

A Malaysian artist imagined what life would be like for the Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive and able to spend time with her family members. 

Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive
1/10
Instagram/ autumn.ying

Autumn Ying, an upcoming Malaysian graphic designer, imagined what life would be like for the Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive and able to spend time with her family members. 

Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive
2/10
Instagram/ autumn.ying

Ying has painted pictures of Royal family members with Princess Diana and captured the most important moments of their adult lives.

Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive
3/10
Instagram/ autumn.ying

In the caption, the illustrator wrote, "Even if the princess will never see her daughters-in-law in reality, viewing the scene seemed to me a touching tribute to Diana". 

Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive
4/10
Instagram/ autumn.ying

Princess Diana with all her grandchildren - Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George and Archie. 

Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive
5/10
Instagram/ autumn.ying

Ying captured the beauty of the royal princesses including Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, along with her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive
6/10
Instagram/ autumn.ying

Princess Diana with Prince Harry and his son Archie. 

Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive
7/10
Instagram/ autumn.ying

Princess Diana walking with her daughters-in-laws, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, while holding hands. 

Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive
8/10
Instagram/ autumn.ying

In another illustration, Ying captured Megan, Kate and Princess Diana wearing beautiful gowns. 

Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive
9/10
Instagram/ autumn.ying

After Prince Philip's death, Ying added a new portrait to her collection, with Diana intent on welcoming her father-in-law, to whom she was very attached to, to the afterlife. 

Royal family if Princess Diana was still alive
10/10
Instagram/ autumn.ying

Princess Diana next to Kate and Meghan, all in their wedding dresses or evening gowns. 

