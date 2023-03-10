Last Updated:

In Pics: Massive Snowstorms Batter Britain, Cause Travel Disruptions

Snow is expected to become persistent and, at times, heavy in this area during the afternoon and onwards into early Friday.

Britain snowstorm
1/10
Image: AP

Cars driving through snow on the M5 motorway near Taunton, England, amid massive snowstorms in the UK.

Britain snowstorm
2/10
Image: Twitter/@Sarah_King50

A car stuck in the heap of snow after heavy snowfall in the UK, as the temperature drops to -16C. 

Britain snowstorm
3/10
Image: Twitter/ @UniofBath

The temperatures in the UK plunge as low as -16C as a brutal Arctic snap batters the country. 

Britain snowstorm
4/10
Image: Twitter/ @UniofBath

The Met Office amber snow alert for England lasts for 21 hours from 3 pm on Thursday in major cities including Liverpool, Sheffield, Bradford, and Leeds.

Britain snowstorm
5/10
Image: Twitter/ @UniofBath

More snow are expected across southern England and south Wales on Friday, March 10.

Britain snowstorm
6/10
Image: Twitter/ @riojabear

Parts of the UK wake up to snow with weather warnings. The Met Office warned the chaos would continue for the next three days, until Sunday. 

Britain snowstorm
7/10
Image: Twitter/@Wake_n_Baker97

Three amber warnings were issued by forecasters for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales, and Northern Ireland. The snowstorm caused massive traffic disruptions. 

Britain snowstorm
8/10
Image: AP

As the snow falls, a Scottish terrier (dog) plays in the snow on the Dunstable Downs in Bedfordshire, UK. 

Britain snowstorm
9/10
Image: AP

A jogger takes an early morning run in the snow at the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. 

Britain snowstorm
10/10
Image: AP

People walk under the snow along the Long Walk toward Windsor Castle, amid yellow weather warnings.

