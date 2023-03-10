In Pics: Massive Snowstorms Batter Britain, Cause Travel Disruptions

Quick links:
Cars driving through snow on the M5 motorway near Taunton, England, amid massive snowstorms in the UK.
A car stuck in the heap of snow after heavy snowfall in the UK, as the temperature drops to -16C.
The Met Office amber snow alert for England lasts for 21 hours from 3 pm on Thursday in major cities including Liverpool, Sheffield, Bradford, and Leeds.
Parts of the UK wake up to snow with weather warnings. The Met Office warned the chaos would continue for the next three days, until Sunday.
Three amber warnings were issued by forecasters for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales, and Northern Ireland. The snowstorm caused massive traffic disruptions.
As the snow falls, a Scottish terrier (dog) plays in the snow on the Dunstable Downs in Bedfordshire, UK.