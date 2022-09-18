Last Updated:

In Pics: People Brave Cold And Long Queues To Catch A Glimpse Of Queen Over The Decades

From a hoard of people gathering to see Princess Elizabeth on her way to marry Prince Philip to a 5-mile queue to pay respect to the Queen's coffin. See pics.

Queen Elizabeth II
1/13
Image: AP

Picture of the huge crowd that packed sidewalks of New York along lower Broadway on Oct. 21, 1957, as people turned out by the thousands to greet visiting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth
2/13
Image: AP

People sitting on pavement, opposite Westminster Abbey, London on Nov. 20, 1947, to see the Royal procession for the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh.

London, Princess Elizabeth
3/13
Image: AP

People lined up to sleep outside Westminster Abbey, London before the royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on Nov. 19, 1947.

Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee
4/13
Image: AP

People wave from a building on the river bank as a flotilla of 1,000 vessels passes on the River Thames to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012.

New York City
5/13
Image: AP

There were some anti-English signs in crowd some spectators gathered in the Waldorf-Astoria area near 50th street and Park Avenue held up these anti-British signs as Queen Elizabeth II drove past NY.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
6/13
Image: AP

Young French schoolchildren wait to greet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, when she arrives in Paris, at the start of a four day official visit to France, Paris, on May 15, 1972.

Malta
7/13
Image: AP

People look out from a window as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to inspect an honour guard in St George's Square, Valletta, in Malta.

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Day, Prothero Road
8/13
Image: AP

People gather to celebrate for Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Day on Prothero Road, Fulham, in London, May 5, 1977.

Baker Street underground station
9/13
Image: AP

People try to take photos from an adjacent platform of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Baker Street underground station in London.

Queen, Buckingham Palace
10/13
Image: AP

School girls wait to see Queen Elizabeth II as she processes along the Mall in a carriage en route to Buckingham Palace after delivering her speech in the State Opening of Parliament in London.

Buckingham Palace
11/13
Image: AP

People wait in line to lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Sept. 10, 2022.

Coffin of Queen Elizabeth
12/13
Image: AP

People queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral
13/13
Image: AP

People wait to view Queen Elizabeth II lying in state ahead of her funeral in London, Sept. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

