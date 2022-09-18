In Pics: People Brave Cold And Long Queues To Catch A Glimpse Of Queen Over The Decades

Quick links:
Picture of the huge crowd that packed sidewalks of New York along lower Broadway on Oct. 21, 1957, as people turned out by the thousands to greet visiting Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.
People sitting on pavement, opposite Westminster Abbey, London on Nov. 20, 1947, to see the Royal procession for the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh.
People lined up to sleep outside Westminster Abbey, London before the royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on Nov. 19, 1947.
People wave from a building on the river bank as a flotilla of 1,000 vessels passes on the River Thames to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012.
There were some anti-English signs in crowd some spectators gathered in the Waldorf-Astoria area near 50th street and Park Avenue held up these anti-British signs as Queen Elizabeth II drove past NY.
Young French schoolchildren wait to greet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, when she arrives in Paris, at the start of a four day official visit to France, Paris, on May 15, 1972.
People look out from a window as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to inspect an honour guard in St George's Square, Valletta, in Malta.
People gather to celebrate for Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Day on Prothero Road, Fulham, in London, May 5, 1977.
People try to take photos from an adjacent platform of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Baker Street underground station in London.
School girls wait to see Queen Elizabeth II as she processes along the Mall in a carriage en route to Buckingham Palace after delivering her speech in the State Opening of Parliament in London.
People wait in line to lay flowers for Queen Elizabeth II in front of Buckingham Palace, in London, Sept. 10, 2022.
People queue to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies at rest at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sept. 12, 2022.