IN PICS: Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Start New Academic Year

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis start the academic year at a new school on Thursday.
For the new school, Prince William and Kate selected Lambrook School with its 52 acres of grounds after they decided to move to Windsor, about 30 miles from their palace.
Lambrook School headmaster Jonathan Perry greeted the young royals along with the couple as the little ones geared up to begin their new academic year.
In preparation for the first day of classes, the palace released photos of the three children visiting Lambrook School, near Windsor, during a welcome event for new pupils.