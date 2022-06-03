Last Updated:

IN PICS | Queen Elizabeth II Skips Platinum Jubilee Church Service, Meghan & Harry Spotted

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family on Friday at a church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, joined other members of Britain’s royal family on Friday, June 3, at a church service honouring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

The Queen herself skipped the event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London due to difficulties getting around, which has also limited the 96-year-old monarch’s public engagements in recent months. 

People stand around the Centennial Flame as images of Queen Elizabeth II are projected onto Parliament Hill's Centre Block to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Ottawa, Ontario.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. 

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell arrive for a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Queen Elizabeth II, from left, Prince Louis, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, on June 2, Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives to symbolically lead the lighting of the principal Jubilee beacon in Windsor.

On Thursday, thousands of royal supporters cheered wildly as the queen joined other senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch 70 British military aircraft fly past.

A Military personnel faints ahead of service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

During the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2, Thursday, her four-year-old grandson Prince Louis' quirky actions and expressions grabbed eyeballs.

