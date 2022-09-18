In Pics: Queen Elizabeth II's 8 Grandchildren Observe Silent Vigil Beside Her Coffin

Quick links:
As thousands of people gathered to pay their tributes to the late Queen, all eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil by her coffin.
Prince William, the prince of Wales, and Prince Harry attended the vigil of their grandmother, as the coffin lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London
Besides Prince of Wales William and Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Viscount James Severn and Peter Phillips attended the vigil
The Members of the Royal Company of Archers on the left, the Yeomen of the Guard in middle, and the Coldstream Guard members at the last prepare to assume their positions next to the coffin
Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British army officer, wore the military uniforms at the Westminster Hall vigil
As the public passes Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, which is adorned with the Royal Standard, the Imperial State Crown, the Sovereign's orb, and sceptre, the guard was replaced.
Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, and King Charles III stood beside their mother, Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
Prince William, the prince of Wales, now the heir to the throne, stood, his head bowed, at the head of the coffin
In the crowd of people waiting to see Queen Elizabeth II down the South Bank, close to Lambeth Bridge, Britain's King Charles III greeted them.