IN PICS | Queen Elizabeth II's Journey As She Completes 70 Years On The British Throne

Sunday marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne, an unprecedented reign that has made her a symbol of stability as the United Kingdom navigated an age of uncertainty
The diamond diadem, which was worn by the Queen on her walk from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for her 1953 Coronation, is now on display at Buckingham Palace in London
On Thursday, 29 March 2018, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a portrait after attending the Royal Maundy service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England
On 20 November 1947, after their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her new husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, pose for a photo at Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she drives with Prince Philip in an open Landau from the Guildhall in London, where he was appointed a Freeman of the City of London, on 8 June 1948
In this photo taken on 30 August 1949, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, is dressed in a silver gown with a diamond tiara and pearl necklace
On 20 August 1946, on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, interacts with her father King George VI
Queen (then Princess Elizabeth), 14-year-old heir presumptive to British throne, delivers a three-minute statement in London on 22 Octover 1940, to British girls and boys evacuated overseas
After his coronation on 15 May 1937, King George VI (centre) poses with his wife Queen Elizabeth (centre right), daughters Princess Elizabeth (foreground centre) and Margaret, as well as family members