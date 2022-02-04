Last Updated:

IN PICS | Queen Elizabeth II's Journey As She Completes 70 Years On The British Throne

On Sunday, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor will celebrate 70 years on the British throne, a record-breaking reign that has made her a symbol of stability.

Image: AP
1/10
Image: AP

Sunday marks the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's accession to the throne, an unprecedented reign that has made her a symbol of stability as the United Kingdom navigated an age of uncertainty

Image: AP
2/10
Image: AP

The diamond diadem, which was worn by the Queen on her walk from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for her 1953 Coronation, is now on display at Buckingham Palace in London

Image: AP
3/10
Image: AP

On Thursday, 29 March 2018, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II poses for a portrait after attending the Royal Maundy service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, England

Image: AP
4/10
Image: AP

On 20 November 1947, after their wedding at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain's Princess Elizabeth and her new husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, pose for a photo at Buckingham Palace 

Image: AP
5/10
Image: AP

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she drives with Prince Philip in an open Landau from the Guildhall in London, where he was appointed a Freeman of the City of London, on 8 June 1948

Image: AP
6/10
Image: AP

In this photo taken on 30 August 1949, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, is dressed in a silver gown with a diamond tiara and pearl necklace

Image: AP
7/10
Image: AP

On 20 August 1946, on the grounds of the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, interacts with her father King George VI

Image: AP
8/10
Image: AP

Queen (then Princess Elizabeth), 14-year-old heir presumptive to British throne, delivers a three-minute statement in London on 22 Octover 1940, to British girls and boys evacuated overseas

Image: AP
9/10
Image: AP

After his coronation on 15 May 1937, King George VI (centre) poses with his wife Queen Elizabeth (centre right), daughters Princess Elizabeth (foreground centre) and Margaret, as well as family members

Image: AP
10/10
Image: AP

On 21 April 1939, Princess Elizabeth, the eldest daughter of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, sits for a photograph in Windsor Great Park, England, on her 13th birthday

