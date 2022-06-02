Last Updated:

In Pics: Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Start With Joy & Fervour Across London

The first of four days of events marking Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne began with a showcase of British military traditions in London.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
1/19
Image: AP

Queen Elizabeth II joins the working members of her family and greets a sea of people who thronged the Buckingham Palace.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
2/19
Image: AP

Queen Elizabeth II completed 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old queen is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
3/19
Image: AP

Crowd gathered near Trafalgar Square in London to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The events in the UK are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
4/19
Image: AP

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, ride in a carriage down the Mall for the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
5/19
Image: AP

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
6/19
Image: AP

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the Trooping the Colour parade. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
7/19
Image: AP

Royal fans line the Mall as they wait for the trooping of the colour as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
8/19
Image: AP

Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London to mark the platinum jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
9/19
Image: AP

Royal fans sing the national anthem as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London to mark the celebrations.  

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
10/19
Image: AP

The Band of the Welsh Guards on their way to the Trooping the Colour in London. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
11/19
Image: AP

The Kings troop of the royal horse artillery ride down the Mall on their way to fire the ceremonial gun in London. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
12/19
Image: AP

Scenes on the Mall as the Royal Procession prepares to leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
13/19
Image: AP

A handful of workers walk down the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
14/19
Image: AP

Household Division Foot Guards march during the Trooping the Colour parade in London. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
15/19
Image: AP

The Queen's guards march during the Trooping the Colour parade at Horse Guards in London. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
16/19
Image: AP

Irish Wolf Hound 'Turlough Mor,' regimental mascot of the Irish Guards, marches down The Mall during the Trooping the Colour parade. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
17/19
Image: AP

Princess Anne and Princess Royal ride horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade in London. 

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
18/19
Image: AP

A member of the Coldstream Guards holds souvenir programs during the Trooping the Color in London.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee
19/19
Image: AP

The Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery fires during their 21-gun salute at Point Jerningham to mark the 70th anniversary of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tags: UK, Queen Elizabeth, Platinum Jubilee
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
In Pics: How Putin destroys countless dreams as war rages on relentlessly in Ukraine

In Pics: How Putin destroys countless dreams as war rages on relentlessly in Ukraine
In pics: A look at Queen Elizabeth’s glinting 70 years on British throne

In pics: A look at Queen Elizabeth’s glinting 70 years on British throne