In Pics: Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Start With Joy & Fervour Across London

Queen Elizabeth II joins the working members of her family and greets a sea of people who thronged the Buckingham Palace.
Queen Elizabeth II completed 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old queen is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Crowd gathered near Trafalgar Square in London to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. The events in the UK are meant to celebrate the monarch’s 70 years of service.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, ride in a carriage down the Mall for the Trooping the Color ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London.
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the Trooping the Colour parade.
Royal fans line the Mall as they wait for the trooping of the colour as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations.
Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London to mark the platinum jubilee.
Royal fans sing the national anthem as they gather along the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London to mark the celebrations.
The Kings troop of the royal horse artillery ride down the Mall on their way to fire the ceremonial gun in London.
Scenes on the Mall as the Royal Procession prepares to leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade.
A handful of workers walk down the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London to mark the Platinum Jubilee.
Irish Wolf Hound 'Turlough Mor,' regimental mascot of the Irish Guards, marches down The Mall during the Trooping the Colour parade.
Princess Anne and Princess Royal ride horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade in London.
A member of the Coldstream Guards holds souvenir programs during the Trooping the Color in London.