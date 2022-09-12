In Pics: Royals And Mourners Grieve As Queen Elizabeth II's 'last Great Journey' Begins

Quick links:
On September 10, Prince William & Kate, & Prince Harry and Meghan, view floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle.
The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's casket passes through on its way to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland.
Pedestrians walk by a billboard depicting Queen Elizabeth II in central London on September 10.
Crowds of people walk to Windsor Castle to offer flowers on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Windsor, England.
Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and Princess Anne see the arrival of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
Spectators observe as the cortege carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin drives on the M90 motorway on its route to Edinburgh from Balmoral in Scotland.
The hearse carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes down Edinburgh's Royal Mile.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Britain's King Charles III greets well-wishers as he goes by the gates of Buckingham Palace.
Well-wishers gather outside Buckingham Palace in London following Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 11, 2022.