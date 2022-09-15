Last Updated:

In Pics: Thousands Gather To Pay Respect As The Queen Lies In State In Westminster Hall

People pay respect to Queen Elizabeth as her coffin lies in the state in Westminster Hall. Crowds lined through the night to pay tribute to the British monarch.

Written By
Apoorva Kaul
Queen Elizabeth II
1/10
Image: AP

Thousands of people pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin lies in state inside Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London. 

Queen Elizabeth II
2/10
Image: AP

Crowds line up in the streets to pay respect to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth as her coffin lies at the Palace of Westminster.

Queen Elizabeth II
3/10
Image: AP

The Queen's coffin has been placed on the raised platform known as a catafalque in Westminster Hall. 

Queen Elizabeth II
4/10
Image: AP

People waiting to see the Queen’s body lying in state at Westminster Hall. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the Palace of Westminster from Buckingham Palace. 

Queen Elizabeth II
5/10
Image: AP

People stand in the queue outside Westminster Palace to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in state. 

Queen Elizabeth II
6/10
Image: AP

The Queen Elizabeth's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall to allow people to pay homage to her. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth will take place on Monday, September 19.

Queen Elizabeth II
7/10
Image: AP

People walk on the street as they queue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth. People left flowers outside Buckingham Palace after the death of the Queen on 8 September. 

Queen Elizabeth II
8/10
Image: AP

People leave Westminster Hall after paying respects to Queen. Mourners lined up through the night to walk past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall.

Queen Elizabeth II
9/10
Image: AP

In the picture, people seem emotional after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth during the Lying-in state at Westminster Hall in London.

Queen Elizabeth II
10/10
Image: AP

Mourners wait to pay their respects to pay respect to Queen as her coffin lies in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Royals and Mourners grieve as Queen Elizabeth II's 'last great journey' begins

In Pics: Royals and Mourners grieve as Queen Elizabeth II's 'last great journey' begins
In pics: Ukraine's forces advancing in east to liberate more cities as war enters day 200

In pics: Ukraine's forces advancing in east to liberate more cities as war enters day 200