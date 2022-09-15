In Pics: Thousands Gather To Pay Respect As The Queen Lies In State In Westminster Hall

Quick links:
Thousands of people pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin lies in state inside Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London.
Crowds line up in the streets to pay respect to Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth as her coffin lies at the Palace of Westminster.
The Queen's coffin has been placed on the raised platform known as a catafalque in Westminster Hall.
People waiting to see the Queen’s body lying in state at Westminster Hall. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was taken to the Palace of Westminster from Buckingham Palace.
People stand in the queue outside Westminster Palace to pay their respect to Queen Elizabeth II during the lying-in state.
The Queen Elizabeth's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall to allow people to pay homage to her. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth will take place on Monday, September 19.
People walk on the street as they queue to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth. People left flowers outside Buckingham Palace after the death of the Queen on 8 September.
People leave Westminster Hall after paying respects to Queen. Mourners lined up through the night to walk past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall.
In the picture, people seem emotional after paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth during the Lying-in state at Westminster Hall in London.