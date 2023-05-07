Last Updated:

In Pics: UK Continues Coronation Celebrations With 'Big Lunch' In Presence Of Royal Guests

After the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla, the people across the UK joined hands to participate in the traditional 'Coronation Big Lunch'.

UK News
 
Written By
Bhagyasree Sengupta
Image: Twitter - @edencommunities

After the glorious coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the people across the UK joined hands to participate in the traditional  ritual, 'The Coronation Big Lunch'. 

Image: Twitter - @tokkiinami

Taking part in the joyous celebration, Prince and Princess of Wales William and Catherine took part in the event organised in Windsor. During the event, the royal couple greeted the crowd at the event. 

Image: Twitter - @tokkiinami

During their long walk in Windsor, the couple greeted the concert-goers as well since the big lunch will be followed by a royal concert. Both were dressed in formal suits for the occasion. 

Image: Twitter - @RoyalFamily

The Royal family shared images of several delicious delicacies. One among them was the delicious Quiche. The Big Lunch aims to bring neighbours and communities together to celebrate the historic event

Image: Twitter - @FLOTUS

US First Lady Jill Biden took part in the event as she sat down with UK PM Rishi Sunak outside the No. 10. "Cheers!",  she wrote on Twitter as she thanked the British PM and the UK first lady. 

Image: Twitter - @edencommunities

Ahead of the big lunch, the Eden Project Communities shared an old picture of the Big Lunch that was organised during the coronation of Queen Elizabeth III. 

Image: Twitter - @edencommunities

"Whether this is your first-ever Big Lunch or whether it is an annual part of your local calendar, we send you what we hope will be a truly enjoyable event for everyone," the King wrote in a message. 

Image: Twitter - @edencommunities

The new British monarch gave out the message ahead of the fun event. The lunch will be followed by the Royal Consort, which will feature several famous celebrities. 

Image: Twitter - @RCT

Meanwhile, The Royal Collection Trust shared some visuals from the Big Lunch that occurred across the country following the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953. 

Image: Twitter - @RCT

Little girls from across the country wore crowns at the event and impersonated the then-British monarch who passed away in September last year. 

Image: Twitter - @RCT

The picture was taken on the streets of London where kids can be seen munching on delicious feasts that were offered back then. This will be the first Coronation Big Lunch in 70 years.

Image: Twitter - @SmallwoodCorner

Conservative leader Peter Smallwood also shared visuals of the fun Coronation Big Lunch which took place in North Drive, Ruislip. "So much love for @RoyalFamily," he wrote on Twitter. 

