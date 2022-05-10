IN PICS | UK State Opening Of Parliament; Prince Charles Delivers Queen's Speech

Quick links:
On May 10, Prince William walks through the Norman porch at Westminster Palace in London for the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords.
The heir to the throne of the United Kingdom, Prince Charles, arrives with wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords.
The Imperial State Crown is carried through the Sovereign's Entrance before the State Opening of Parliament, on May 10, at the Houses of Parliament in London.
On May 10, a car carrying the Queen's crown departs Buckingham Palace for the State Opening of Parliament at Westminster Palace in London.
The 96-year-old monarch opted not to read the Queen's Speech at the start of Parliament due to "episodic mobility issues," according to Buckingham Palace. Prince Charles delivered the Queen's speech.
Prince Williams enters through Sovereign's Entrance. The parliamentary opening ceremony is a spectacular pageant that embodies both sides of Britain's monarchy: royal pomp and political power.
Prior to the State Opening of Parliament in London, Yeomen Warders conduct a ceremonial search of the Palace of Westminster.
Through the Royal Gallery, Prince Charles was accompanied by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his son Prince William, who is second in line to the throne.
After the State Opening of Parliament in the House of Lords at the Palace of Westminster in London on May 10, Britain's Prince William departs.